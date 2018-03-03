Tripura Election Results LIVE: Counting Disrupted in Manik Sarkar's Seat; CPIM Left Red-Faced in BJP's Sweep of Tripura

COUNTING DISRUPTED IN DHANPUR | CPI(M) to register complaint with the Election Commission about chaos in Dhanpur, which is Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarka's constituency. As per statements made by leaders at the party headquarters, counting has stopped in the incumbent CM's constituency after the fourth round. He is sitting at the counting centre. Counting in three booths in Dhanpur was stopped after BJP workers complained that EVM machines to do not have signatures of their polling agents.
Assembly Election LIVE Results
- WON
RATAN LAL NATHBJP (Mohanpur)
- WON
SUDIP ROY BARMANBJP (Agartala)
- LOST
GOPAL CHANDRA ROYCONG (Banamalipur)
- LOST
MANIK DEYCPI(M) (Majlishpur)
- LOST
BAHARUL MAJUMDERBJP (Boxanagar)
- LEADING
MANIK SARKARCPI(M) (Dhanpur)
- LOST
BIRAJIT SINHACONG (Kailashahar)
- WON
AL HEKBJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
- WON
AMPAREEN LYNGDOHCONG (East Shillong)
- LOST
PAUL LYNGDOHUDP (West Shillong)
- LOST
ARDENT BASAIAWMOITHSPDP (Nongkrem)
- WON
DONKUPAR ROYUDP (Shella)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Songsak)
- WON
JAMES SANGMANPP (Dadenggre)
- WON
AGATHA SANGMANPP (South Tura)
- WON
ZENITH SANGMACONG (Rangsakona)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Ampati)
- WON
DIKKANCHI D SHIRACONG (Mahendraganj)
- WON
TR ZELIANGNPF (Peren)
- WON
NEIPHIU RIONDPP (Northern angami-ii)
- LOST
KEWEKHAPE THERIECONG (Pfutsero)
- LOST
KL CHISHIBJP (Atoizu)
- WON
YANTHUNGO PATTONBJP (Tyui)
Event Highlights
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
CLICK TO READ | BJP Tripura Chief Biplab Deb's Wife Wants Him To Have Good Public Life
Tripura BJP chief Biplab Deb is the top claimant for the job of the chief minister in the state.
BJP President Amit Shah is expected to make an address from the BJP headquarters. PM Narendra Modi is also expected to speak later.
#Delhi: BJP President Amit Shah arrives at the party headquarters amid celebrations. #TripuraElections2018 pic.twitter.com/bNXEnPJSNU— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018
The historic victory in Tripura is as much an ideological one. It is a win for democracy over brute force and intimidation. Today peace and non-violence has prevailed over fear. We will provide Tripura the good government that the state deserves.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2018
PM Narendra Modi's tweets on the election results
The victory of @BJP4Tripura is not an ordinary electoral victory. This journey from ‘Shunya’ to ‘Shikhar’ has been made possible due to a solid development agenda and the strength of our organisation. I bow to every BJP Karyakarta for working assiduously on the ground for years.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2018
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets: 2018 Tripura election will be remembered as an epoch-making one! What my sisters and brothers of Tripura have done is extraordinary. No words will be enough to thank them for the phenomenal support towards Tripura BJP. We will leave no stone unturned in transforming Tripura.
CPIM STATEMENT | "Politburo thanks the 45% of the voters who extended support to CPI(M) & Left Front. We assure the people of Tripura that it will continue to champion the cause of all sections of the working people & uphold tribal-non tribal unity": CPI(M) statement on Saturday afternoon after BJP was leading in 43 seats as compared to the Left Front's 16 in the 60-member Tripura Assembly.
Tripura voters have given their mandate for a BJP-IPTF government in the state. We thank the people of Tripura for giving us the opportunity to serve them for the past 25 years.— Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) March 3, 2018
We will continue to oppose BJP and its divisive agenda not only in Tripura but all over India. (1/n)
After an imminent rout in Tripura, CPIM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury says, "Tripura voters have given their mandate for a BJP-IPTF government in the state. We thank the people of Tripura for giving us the opportunity to serve them for the past 25 years. We will continue to oppose BJP and its divisive agenda not only in Tripura but all over India. It is imperative for those who believe in India's Constitutional ideals to defeat the nefarious designs of the BJP-RSS.
The battle is on."
After saffron party's lead in Tripura, BJP MP Giriraj Singh said, "Rahul Gandhi is a master election strategist..he knows when to run away from India now." Union minister Smriti Irani also congratulated Amit Shah on Twitter.
Unprecedented victory of @BJP4India in Tripura. PM @narendramodi ji’s emphasis on development of North East has found resonance with citizens of NER. Heartiest congratulations to our President @AmitShah ji & Team @BJP4Tripura for the massive win.— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 3, 2018
Kerala: BJP workers celebrate outside party office in Trivandrum as BJP is set to win in Tripura. #TripuraElection2018 pic.twitter.com/e3Iygh35Cd— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018
#ElectionsWithNews18 -- Celebrations at BJP Headquarters in Delhi, as the saffron party creates history in #Tripura | ground report: @DeepaSinghSays #BattleForTripura#LIVE: https://t.co/leOtaJA1nx pic.twitter.com/TEhLO8RjZd— News18 (@CNNnews18) March 3, 2018
BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav and State President Biplab Kumar Deb amidst celebrations by party workers in Agartala, BJP is poised to win in the state #TripuraElection2018 pic.twitter.com/9Ew1muPApT— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018
ALSO READ | Earthquake in North-East Elections Jolts Congress in Karnataka
The BJP ended the 25-year rule of the Left front in Tripura and its alliance rode to power in Christian-dominated Nagaland decimating the Congress. The results have certainly dampened the spirits of the party in Karnataka.
ITBP troops keep vigil at different counting centres in Tripura's capital Agartala as counting is underway, with BJP leading in 41 seats followed by CPI (M) with 18 seats.
#ITBP troops outside different counting centers in Agartala, #Tripura in security duties#TripuraElection2018 pic.twitter.com/caN3IdR6pE— ITBP (@ITBP_official) March 3, 2018
CNN-News18's Pallavi Ghosh says that BJP has done a Mamata in Tripura.
Bjp has done a mAmata in Tripura ... ouster the looonnngg left raj .. Tripura today ... Bengal next ? Should Mamata be worried ?— pallavi ghosh (@_pallavighosh) March 3, 2018
