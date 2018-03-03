GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
  • WON

    RATAN LAL NATH

    BJP (Mohanpur)
  • WON

    SUDIP ROY BARMAN

    BJP (Agartala)
  • LOST

    GOPAL CHANDRA ROY

    CONG (Banamalipur)
  • LOST

    MANIK DEY

    CPI(M) (Majlishpur)
  • LOST

    BAHARUL MAJUMDER

    BJP (Boxanagar)
  • LEADING

    MANIK SARKAR

    CPI(M) (Dhanpur)
  • LOST

    BIRAJIT SINHA

    CONG (Kailashahar)
  • WON

    AL HEK

    BJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
  • WON

    AMPAREEN LYNGDOH

    CONG (East Shillong)
  • LOST

    PAUL LYNGDOH

    UDP (West Shillong)
  • LOST

    ARDENT BASAIAWMOIT

    HSPDP (Nongkrem)
  • WON

    DONKUPAR ROY

    UDP (Shella)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Songsak)
  • WON

    JAMES SANGMA

    NPP (Dadenggre)
  • WON

    AGATHA SANGMA

    NPP (South Tura)
  • WON

    ZENITH SANGMA

    CONG (Rangsakona)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Ampati)
  • WON

    DIKKANCHI D SHIRA

    CONG (Mahendraganj)
  • WON

    TR ZELIANG

    NPF (Peren)
  • WON

    NEIPHIU RIO

    NDPP (Northern angami-ii)
  • LOST

    KEWEKHAPE THERIE

    CONG (Pfutsero)
  • LOST

    KL CHISHI

    BJP (Atoizu)
  • WON

    YANTHUNGO PATTON

    BJP (Tyui)
Tripura Election Results LIVE: Counting Disrupted in Manik Sarkar's Seat; CPIM Left Red-Faced in BJP's Sweep of Tripura

News18.com | March 3, 2018, 6:06 PM IST
Event Highlights

Tripura election results: The BJP seems set to form its government in Tripura with Biplab Deb as the CM, dealing a big blow to the CPM. Tripura voted on February 18 and exit polls had predicted that the BJP would dethrone the 25-year-old Left Front government in Tripura. The BJP, in fact, has also consolidated its position in Nagaland in alliance with the NDPP, and is trying to cobble together an alliance in Meghalaya.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Mar 3, 2018 6:04 pm (IST)
Mar 3, 2018 6:02 pm (IST)

COUNTING DISRUPTED IN DHANPUR | CPI(M) to register complaint with the Election Commission about chaos in Dhanpur, which is Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarka's constituency. As per statements made by leaders at the party headquarters, counting has stopped in the incumbent CM's constituency after the fourth round. He is sitting at the counting centre. Counting in three booths in Dhanpur was stopped after BJP workers complained that EVM machines to do not have signatures of their polling agents.

Mar 3, 2018 5:33 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | BJP Tripura Chief Biplab Deb's Wife Wants Him To Have Good Public Life

Tripura BJP chief Biplab Deb is the top claimant for the job of the chief minister in the state.

Mar 3, 2018 4:32 pm (IST)

Amit Shah: Manik Sarkar’s was a failed government in Tripura. No development took place in the last 25 years in the state.

Mar 3, 2018 4:22 pm (IST)

"It is quite clear now that Left is not right for any part of India. They have been reduced to nothing," says BJP President Amit Shah.

Mar 3, 2018 4:19 pm (IST)

In 2014, Narendra Modi Ji had said the western side of the nation has developed a lot but the same has not been achieved in the eastern side yet. He immediately started his 'Act East Policy'. I believe this is the victory of his policies, stamped by the 3 states of the north-east: Amit Shah.

Mar 3, 2018 4:18 pm (IST)

BJP had secured only 1.3% votes in 2013 and not a single seat. In 2018, we have 43 seats and over 50% votes. This is another big gain for BJP under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi: Amit Shah at his media address.

Mar 3, 2018 4:12 pm (IST)
Mar 3, 2018 4:11 pm (IST)

According to PTI, Tripura Agriculture Minister Aghore Debbarma (CPI-M) has been defeated by a margin of 6,988 votes by his nearest rival Mevar Kumar Jamatiya of IPFT in Asharambari ST constituency. Aghore Debbarma secured 12,200 votes, while Jamatiya secured 19,188 votes.

Mar 3, 2018 4:05 pm (IST)

BJP President Amit Shah is expected to make an address from the BJP headquarters. PM Narendra Modi is also expected to speak later.

Mar 3, 2018 4:02 pm (IST)
Mar 3, 2018 4:00 pm (IST)

PM Narendra Modi's tweets on the election results

Mar 3, 2018 4:00 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets: 2018 Tripura election will be remembered as an epoch-making one! What my sisters and brothers of Tripura have done is extraordinary. No words will be enough to thank them for the phenomenal support towards Tripura BJP. We will leave no stone unturned in transforming Tripura.

Mar 3, 2018 3:56 pm (IST)

BJP President Amit Shah says, "I thank brothers and sisters of Tripura for their massive support to BJP. This is the victory of PM Narendra Modi’s politics of development and his commitment to the welfare of North-Eastern region of India."

Mar 3, 2018 3:54 pm (IST)

BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav tells CNN-News18, "Tripura works on different lines altogether. I attribute this success to all party members who have worked under leadership of Sunil Deodhar."

Mar 3, 2018 3:53 pm (IST)

When asked if he is the BJP CM candidate for Tripura, Biplab Deb says, "I don't want to comment anything on this issue. Decision will be taken by the party."

Mar 3, 2018 3:49 pm (IST)

BJP has, apart from other factors, utilised massive deployment of money & other resources to influence the elections. BJP was able to consolidate all the anti-Left votes virtually appropriating the erstwhile main opposition, Congress: CPI(M) in its statement.

Mar 3, 2018 3:48 pm (IST)

CPIM STATEMENT | "Politburo thanks the 45% of the voters who extended support to CPI(M) & Left Front. We assure the people of Tripura that it will continue to champion the cause of all sections of the working people & uphold tribal-non tribal unity": CPI(M) statement on Saturday afternoon after BJP was leading in 43 seats as compared to the Left Front's 16 in the 60-member Tripura Assembly.

Mar 3, 2018 3:38 pm (IST)
Mar 3, 2018 3:37 pm (IST)

After an imminent rout in Tripura, CPIM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury says, "Tripura voters have given their mandate for a BJP-IPTF government in the state. We thank the people of Tripura for giving us the opportunity to serve them for the past 25 years. We will continue to oppose BJP and its divisive agenda not only in Tripura but all over India. It is imperative for those who believe in India's Constitutional ideals to defeat the nefarious designs of the BJP-RSS.
The battle is on."

Mar 3, 2018 3:20 pm (IST)

After saffron party's lead in Tripura, BJP MP Giriraj Singh said, "Rahul Gandhi is a master election strategist..he knows when to run away from India now." Union minister Smriti Irani also congratulated Amit Shah on Twitter.

Mar 3, 2018 2:34 pm (IST)
Mar 3, 2018 2:34 pm (IST)
Mar 3, 2018 2:27 pm (IST)
Mar 3, 2018 1:53 pm (IST)
Mar 3, 2018 1:39 pm (IST)

ALSO READ | Earthquake in North-East Elections Jolts Congress in Karnataka

The BJP ended the 25-year rule of the Left front in Tripura and its alliance rode to power in Christian-dominated Nagaland decimating the Congress. The results have certainly dampened the spirits of the party in Karnataka.

Mar 3, 2018 1:30 pm (IST)
Mar 3, 2018 1:12 pm (IST)

ITBP troops keep vigil at different counting centres in Tripura's capital Agartala as counting is underway, with BJP leading in 41 seats followed by CPI (M) with 18 seats.

Mar 3, 2018 1:05 pm (IST)

CNN-News18's Pallavi Ghosh says that BJP has done a Mamata in Tripura.

Mar 3, 2018 12:59 pm (IST)

As BJP leads in 41 seats in Tripura, Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani wrote on micro-blogging site Twitter, "BJP takes over Tripura. The commitment towards the development of North-East finally gets reflected in the poll results today...! Hearty congratulations! @BJP4Tripura (sic)."

