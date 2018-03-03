Tripura Election Results LIVE: Counting Disrupted in Manik Sarkar's Seat; CPIM Left Red-Faced in BJP's Sweep of Tripura

Mar 3, 2018 3:37 pm (IST)

After an imminent rout in Tripura, CPIM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury says, "Tripura voters have given their mandate for a BJP-IPTF government in the state. We thank the people of Tripura for giving us the opportunity to serve them for the past 25 years. We will continue to oppose BJP and its divisive agenda not only in Tripura but all over India. It is imperative for those who believe in India's Constitutional ideals to defeat the nefarious designs of the BJP-RSS.

The battle is on."