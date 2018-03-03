Tripura Election Results LIVE: CPM Left Red-Faced as BJP Sweeps Tripura Right; Congress Knocked Out

Mar 3, 2018 10:45 am (IST)

Sanjoy Hazarika, Professor, Center for NE Studies, Jamia Millia Islamia, says, "In other states apart from Tripura, we can see former Congressman fighting the Congress. So, the biggest loser in these states is the Grand Old Party. The party is fighting with its back to the wall in Meghalaya and not in the picture in Tripura etc. But the BJP’s vote share shows now that the CPI(M) cannot take its voters for granted." Meanwhile, CNN-News18's Pallavi Ghosh says, "Rahul Gandhi did less than 10 rallies in all three states combines. It shows how Congress never gave much importance to these states as they do not want it to be a reflection of the new party president. It looks like Rahul has learnt from his past mistakes, where even though the Congress was the single largest party in Goa and Manipur, they couldn't form the government due to failed strategy."