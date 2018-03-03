Tripura Election Results LIVE: CPM Left Red-Faced as BJP Sweeps Tripura Right; Congress Knocked Out

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav says, "The trend shows BJP win in Tripura and we are satisfied with it. It's because of people's blessings and votes that we have been able to get more than 40 seats. It's a historic moment. It's because of PM Modi's conribution, Amit Shah's focus and local workers hard work amid tensions and violence in two years that has finally paid off. We are still waiitng for the final results. The CPM has put up a spirited fight but the people of Tripura want a change. The final results will bear testimony to it. I want to thank everyone for their support."
Reacting on the northeast assembly results, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath says that it is an important day in Indian politics. He congratulates PM Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah for saffron party's performance in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya.
BJP is all set for a historic win in #Tripura, I would like to congratulate PM Modi, Amit Shah ji and our party workers. Even our performance in #Nagaland and #Meghalaya is historic. Important day in Indian politics: UP CM Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/ixEajcVZ61— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018
Calling BJP national president Amit Shah a student of postgraduate and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi a student of nursery, Assam Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma told News18, "First of all, we need to credit the grass-root level workers in Tripura, who have worked so hard for the last three years to assure our win in the state. Secondly, Amit Shah's political decisions, our alliance with IPFT and Modiji's development plant led to nearly 35% of population voting for us. The residents of Tripura wanted highway, railway and infrastructure, but the nearly 20-year-old Manik-Sarkar was not able to deliver and people were disgruntled. We need to credit the women and youth for the surge in our votes. They have led a revolt. The tribals and Christians have also voted for the BJP in large numbers." MoS Home Kiren Rijiju told News18 this election will change the political landscape of the northeast region. Meanwhile, BJP is leading in 40 seats.
As BJP surges ahead with 38 seats followed by CPI (M) with 21 seats, BJP workers celebrate in Tripura state capital, Agartala. CNN-News18's Subhajit Sengupta says, "The 100 percent strike rate of Himanta Biswa Sarma is commendable. He has so far delivered in every state, the BJP has asked him to focus on. He had once confided that Tripura would be the most difficult election to win for BJP, from there, he managed a turnaround. He managed to break the entire top leadership of Trinamool Congress and Congress to bring them into BJP. He then went on to build an Assam-style alliance with the indigenous party. Due to the alliance, the vote in the hills polarised in favour of the BJP. What next for him in BJP? His profile will certainly go up but will he remain happy as the number 2 in Assam?"
Agartala: #BJP workers celebrate as trends show the party leading in #TripuraElection2018 pic.twitter.com/idwyo77w8t— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018
CNN-News18's Marya Shakil says, "The BJP has managed to dethrone Manik Sarkar, one of the longest-serving CMs of India. The fight for Tripura began 3 years ago when Amit Shah travelled to the state and began appointing district presidents. The process of building cadres began next. Ram Madhav, in charge of North East, has often called the battle for Tripura as 'Battle Royale'. It’s the victory of a cadre-based party over another and the BJP is likely to claim this as their ideological victory. Despite the fact that the state sends just two MPs to the Lok Sabha this would be about showcasing that the BJP under Shah has hunger in its belly with its mantra — every election has to be fought to be won."
Sanjoy Hazarika, Professor, Center for NE Studies, Jamia Millia Islamia, says, "In other states apart from Tripura, we can see former Congressman fighting the Congress. So, the biggest loser in these states is the Grand Old Party. The party is fighting with its back to the wall in Meghalaya and not in the picture in Tripura etc. But the BJP’s vote share shows now that the CPI(M) cannot take its voters for granted." Meanwhile, CNN-News18's Pallavi Ghosh says, "Rahul Gandhi did less than 10 rallies in all three states combines. It shows how Congress never gave much importance to these states as they do not want it to be a reflection of the new party president. It looks like Rahul has learnt from his past mistakes, where even though the Congress was the single largest party in Goa and Manipur, they couldn't form the government due to failed strategy."
Chief minister Manik Sarkar is leading with 1,682 votes from Dhanpur even as BJP is leading in 32 seats and CPI (M) in 26. Others who are leading are PWD Minister Badal Chowdhury (Hrishyamukh), BJP state president Biplab Kumar Deb (Banamlipur) and party MLA Sudip Roy Burman (Agartala). Election in 59 seats for the 60-member Assembly was held on February 18. Polling was countermanded in one seat due to death of a CPI(M) candidate Khagendra Jamatia.
Khagendra Jamatiya,Tripura’s minister for Cooperatives and Fisheries died at AIIMS,New Delhi yesterday. He was 64. My condolences to his family and friends— Tathagata Roy (@tathagata2) March 3, 2018
While Ram Madhav says that BJP will get close to 40 seats in Tripura, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat is confident about the Left party's win. "Let more rounds of counting complete, our leads are going to get much bigger," she said.
District wise inputs indicate BJP will get around 40 seats in Tripura— Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) March 3, 2018
Expressing his views on the counting trend in northeast states, MoS Home Kiren Rijiju said, "The northeast states are seeing a change. The Left has been in Tripura for many years. BJP had no seats till now, but it is leading today. We can see the change. That's a good news for everyone. Even in Nagaland, we believe, we will form the government. Congress 'ka naam-o-nishaan nahi rahega Nagaland mein' (No trace of Congress will be left in Nagaland). Right now, I am the only minister from northeast at the Centre but under Modiji, the BJP and the states progressing and soon I will not be the only one. There will be many from the northeast who will be at the Centre." Meanwhile, in even Nagaland, the BJP is leading with 29 seats followed by The Naga People's Front (NPF) with 26 seats.
In an interesting neck and neck fight, BJP leads in 27 seats, followed by CPI (M) with 23 seats, IPFT four and CPI one. "CPI (M) is no longer a Marxist party but a 'mafia party'. Nripen Chakraborty was the last marxist. Now the party is everything but a Marxist. Real Marxists are sidelined in the state. They are in villages and outskirts but not in the Left party. If you attend all their meetings, it's good for you but if not then they will transfer you or move you somewhere else. But whatever will be the result today it will be a true result, which has not been seen in the last two-three years," Sunil Deodhar, BJP's state in-charge told News18.
While Bishwa Bandhu Sen is leading from Dharmanagar in North Tripura, Badal Choudhury is leading from Hrishyamukh, Manindra Reang from Jashabir Tripura's Satirbazar and Lalit Mohan from Dhalai in South Tripura. In Tripura, exit polls predicted the 25-year-old CPI(M) government to be replaced with BJP. According to the Axis Poll, BJP and allies are likely to bag between 45 and 50 seats, while Manik Sarkar led CPI (M) is likely to get only between 9 to 10 seats. For a party like BJP, which bagged just 5.70 % votes in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and 1.5 % votes in the 2013 Assembly polls, a victory in Tripura will be a huge confidence booster. However, the current trend could be disturbing for the saffron party as CPI (M) is leading in the state.
Despite CPI(M) being ahead ever since the start of counting in Tripura, the BJP has made a stunning come back to lead in 28 seats as compared to 26 seats of the Left. The contest is one of the closest seen in recent times and the national party is claiming that it will win at least 15 seats in the tribal belt.
According to the latest counting trend, CPI (M) surges ahead with 32 seats followed by BJP with 23 seats, while Congress and other parties have not managed to open an account yet in Tripura. "BJP's performance has been extraordinary with zero leaders in these states. Even if it forms the single largest opposition, that itself will give them a big mileage. CPM has itself to blame as it has become a static party, apart from being a Bengali party. They need to go beyond the narrative of just being a Bengali party. They need to encourage visioning," said Sanjoy Hazarika, professor Center for NE Studies, Jamia Millia Islamia. Around 92 per cent voting was recorded in Tripura. The much-awaited counting in this northeastern state is set to decide the electoral fortunes of 292 candidates, including 23 women. The BJP, which fielded candidates on 51 seats, fought the elections with an alliance with the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) that fielded nine candidates.
Political analyst Subir Bhowmik said, "I am fairly sure that tribal votes have swung the votes in the favour of BJP. The aspirational BJP or gen next have voted against the Left, but BJP's earlier statement that they would 'throw Manik Sarkar in Bangladesh' has not gone down well with the ural Bengalis and ST. These are the voters who faced rural militancy and support Manik Sarkar, who crushed tribal militancy. This is where a lot of rural Bengali voters who are apprehensive of tribal militancy have voted for the Left. But the aspirational votes would go for the BJP."
Hinting that the saffron party is set to win more seats in the northeast, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav wrote on Twitter that the results are mostly of postal ballots and EVM counting is yet to begin. Madhav had earlier said in an interview that the ‘Battle Royale’ is undoubtedly Tripura. "Here is a state which has been under Marxist party rule for 25 years now. And the Marxists have mastered the art of manipulating elections. They have got cadres right down to police stations well. They are well-versed in manipulating electoral processes. For BJP it's a challenge to take on this machinery. We are very hopeful to put an end to the seven-consecutive-term-misrule of CPI (M). This time we'll be able to form a government with help of our partner IPFT," he said.
Results being shown now are mostly from postal ballot count. EVMs are yet to be opened— Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) March 3, 2018
The CPI (M) supporters gather outside a counting centre in Agartala as CPI (M) is leading with 25 seats in Tripura Assembly Elections, followed by BJP with 20 seats and Congress with one. In interview with News18, Assam’s minister of health, education and finance, Himanta Biswa Sarma had said, "I think as of now we are comfortably getting 35 (out of 60) seats. But there are still 10 seats which are marginal, which can go either way. Presuming we get 5 out of those 10 seats, even then we should end up with around 40 seats. There is a strong anti-incumbency wave against the CPM. There’s speculation that even Manik Sarkar may lose his Dhanpur seat. If that happens then you may see a surprising result, something which I am not ruling out. But as a political animal, I am predicting that we will be in the range of 35-40 seats."
Finally, Congress leads in a seat during counting of Tripura Assembly Elections results. According to the latest update, CPI (M) is leading with 23 seats, followed by BJP with 19 seats. Congress candidate Limison D. Sangma is leading Raksamgre. This Tripura election has turned into a referendum for Manik Sarkar. A man of frugal means, he is seen as the epitome of simplicity in politics. But the BJP has launched a high voltage campaign accusing the Chief Minister of keeping the state poor, hungry and stagnant. The three tribal parties Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra (INPT), National Council of Tripura (NCT) and Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) have pockets of stronghold in the tribal dominated hill areas of the state. In case of a fractured mandate, these parties are likely to demand their pound of flesh.
Ahead of the counting of votes for Tripura Assembly election, BJP state in-charge Sunil Deodhar sought blessings of the Alimighty at a temple. The BJP state in-charge had earlier alleged that under Manik Sarkar's rule, the poor in Tripura have become poorer and said that around 67 per cent of Tripura's population holds BPL cards. "On top of it the ministers are steeped in financial scams. And this Dhritarashtra prefers to keep his eyes closed and is only bothered about his chair. More than 12 lakh people have been looted by chit fund companies in Tripura and the state government is involved in it. That's why people want to remove this government from power," Deodhar said during an exclusive interview to News18.
सभी को सुप्रभात!— Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) March 3, 2018
आज सुबह माँ त्रिपुरा सुंदरी के मंदिर में जाकर मैंने माँ की पूजा की और 37 लाख त्रिपुरा वासियों के लिए दुष्ट शक्तियों से मुक्ति माँगी।
मुझे पूरा भरोसा है की आज की मतगणना में @BJP4India दो तिहाई बहुमत से विजयी होगी। pic.twitter.com/TEuk6KgUyr
A senior CPI(M) central committee member, who did not wish to be named, echoed the view and said there is always the chance of change in the draft resolution before it is finally adopted by the party Congress.
A close fight is underway between the BJP and CPI (M) where the Left Party has now moved ahead with 15 seats followed by BJP which has secured 11 assembly seats. A total of 297 candidates are in the fray for the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, up from 249 in 2013. The big change in the 2018 elections is that it is no longer a duel between the Communist Party of India (Marxist) — the (CPI(M)) and the Congress. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leaving no stone unturned to capture this one of the two remaining Left bastions in India. One of BJP's strategies in Tripura (and also in many other states going to the polls), where it traditionally didn't have a base, has been to attract members of other political parties into its fold. Of the 249 candidates who contested in the 2013 elections, at least 14 have switched parties in 2018. Eleven Congress candidates from 2013 are contesting the current elections on a BJP ticket including 7 MLAs. Six of the 7 Congress candidates from 2013 had first shifted their allegiance to Trinamool Congress before joining the saffron party.
The BJP has allied with regional party Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) for Tripura. One of IPFT’s main demands is a separate Tripuraland, however the common statement signed by both the parties have agreed to one, united Tripura. IPFT is contesting 9/60 and BJP is contesting 51/60 seats in Tripura. PM Narendra Modi made an interesting remark while campaigning in Agartala and Shantibazaar, saying that development has been stalled in Tripura under the communists, just as the traffic stops at red signal, and the state will progress when the 'reds' are ousted from power. "You have to stop before a red traffic signal. Even if you are in a hurry, you cannot go ahead. Similarly, the red flags of the Left Front have stopped progress in Tripura. Time to change this and usher in good governance," he said, adding that "the Left will be difficult to find in Tripura after the results are declared".
BJP’s poll in-charge in Tripura is Sunil Deodhar. The 52-year old RSS pracharak-turned-BJP poll strategist, who served as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign manager in Varanasi during the 2014 general elections, had shifted base to Tripura three years ago to build BJP's campaign against the ruling Left Front government. He has radically transformed the party's electoral fortunes from its virtual non-existence to emerging as the foremost challenger to the state's Manik Sarkar-led government. In an interview to News18, Deodhar said, "It is a fact that we are riding on a strong anti-CP(M) wave rather than a pro-BJP wave. It's more of a CP(M) hatao sentiment than a Modi lao one. And it's because of an incompetent chief minister, his misrule and bad governance."
As BJP leads with ten seats, followed by BJP with nine, two cadre based parties – BJP and CPI(M) – are taking each other head on in the state for the first time. In the 2013 Assembly elections, the CPM won 49 seats in the 60-member House. The CPI won one and the Congress won the remaining 10 seats. A man of frugal means who donates even his salary to the party, Manik Sarkar has never had to face charges of corruption. In the 20 years that he has been the Chief Minister, even his strongest opponent has not been able to accuse him of corruption. CPI(M)’s general secretary Sitaram Yechury called this election Manik Sarkar’s ‘Waterloo’ moment.
