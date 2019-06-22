Tripura Government Sets Record by Planting 6,500 Saplings in One Minute on 'Van Mahotsava'
The record plantation was done with the help of administrative officials, forest department, school and college student and the people of Udaipur on the occasion of ‘Van Mahotsava’ at Udaipur in Gomti district.
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Kolkata: The Tripura government sets a record by planting 6500 trees in just one minute around NH-8 at Gomti district on Saturday.
While expressing his gratitude, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, said, “I would like to thank all for taking part in this great initiative. This step under ‘Green Tripura’ initiative will not only preserve our environment but also will add beauty to the state. I would like to request all to make Tripura Clean and Green.”
He said, “To conserve environment and nature the state forest department is taking all necessary steps. Therefore, today we planted 4 to 5 feet long saplings so that they don't die. During the current year (2018/19) till date plantation has taken place in 5500 hectares area and of which 71 per cent of saplings has survived.”
“Since 2016, there was a decreasing trend of new plantation but since the new BJP-IPFT government came to power the number of saplings plantation has increased and also its survival rate. We are committed towards conservation of the environment and in 2018-19 our government has covered 5500 hectares of land with new plantation,” the Chief Minister said.
He announced that those who are living or having land near main roads will be getting monthly Rs 200 for planting trees and or its maintenance. “Nearly 2 lakhs families will be benefited from this scheme,” Deb said.
