Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Tripura Government Sets Record by Planting 6,500 Saplings in One Minute on 'Van Mahotsava'

The record plantation was done with the help of administrative officials, forest department, school and college student and the people of Udaipur on the occasion of ‘Van Mahotsava’ at Udaipur in Gomti district.

PTI

Updated:June 22, 2019, 10:20 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Tripura Government Sets Record by Planting 6,500 Saplings in One Minute on 'Van Mahotsava'
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Loading...

Kolkata: The Tripura government sets a record by planting 6500 trees in just one minute around NH-8 at Gomti district on Saturday.

The record plantation was done with the help of administrative officials, forest department, school and college student and the people of Udaipur on the occasion of ‘Van Mahotsava’ at Udaipur in Gomti district.

While expressing his gratitude, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, said, “I would like to thank all for taking part in this great initiative. This step under ‘Green Tripura’ initiative will not only preserve our environment but also will add beauty to the state. I would like to request all to make Tripura Clean and Green.”

He said, “To conserve environment and nature the state forest department is taking all necessary steps. Therefore, today we planted 4 to 5 feet long saplings so that they don't die. During the current year (2018/19) till date plantation has taken place in 5500 hectares area and of which 71 per cent of saplings has survived.”

“Since 2016, there was a decreasing trend of new plantation but since the new BJP-IPFT government came to power the number of saplings plantation has increased and also its survival rate. We are committed towards conservation of the environment and in 2018-19 our government has covered 5500 hectares of land with new plantation,” the Chief Minister said.

He announced that those who are living or having land near main roads will be getting monthly Rs 200 for planting trees and or its maintenance. “Nearly 2 lakhs families will be benefited from this scheme,” Deb said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram