Tripura HC Orders TI Parade of Covid-19 Care Centre Inmates Who Attacked Doctor

Tripura High Court on Thursday ordered the state police to conduct test identification parade to identify persons who had attacked West Tripura district surveillance officer Sangita Chakraborty and her medical team when she went to the COVID care centre here for admission of patients afflicted with the disease with their new born babies.

Judge Arindam Lodh also ordered for recording Chakraborty's statement in a magistrate's court.

He said there was no "reasonable apprehension" that the petitioner would be arrested and ordered the TI parade. In my opinion this kind of act and commission are not only detrimental to the sentiment, safety and security of the doctors and her staff, the frontline warriors of the nation, but also detrimental to the interest of the entire society,the judge said in his order and added that the petition would be taken up again on August 5.

Chakraborty, a medico, had gone to the COVID care centre at Shaheed Bhagat Singh hostel on Friday last week to admit five women with their newborn babies after they were shifted from Tripura Medical College. They were confronted bya group of patients there who said they will not allow any new admission as the facility had allegedly reached its full occupancy.

When doctors at the centre tried to intervene and convince the angry patients, they allegedly abused and spat at Chakraborty and also threatened to infect her with coronavirus.

An FIR was filed by Dibyendu Bikash, on behalf of the department of health services.

Officials had said that the covid care centre has a capacity of 300 beds and 270 patients were admitted to it when Chakraborty had gone to the facility to admit five people. West Tripura district superintendent of police Manik Das had said that some of those who had abused the officer were identified from the CCTV footage.

The All Tripura Government Doctors Association has demanded exemplary punishment for the patients who abused and spat on Chakraborty when she was on duty.