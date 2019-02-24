LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Tripura Man Arrested on Sedition Charge For Social Media Post on Pulwama Terror Attack

A case under sedition charge was lodged against Krishnendu Debbarma for allegedly uploading a video on Facebook on the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

PTI

Updated:February 24, 2019, 1:10 PM IST
(Image for representation: Reuters)
Agartala: A 23-year-old man hailing from Tripura's Khowai district has been arrested on sedition charge from Karnataka for allegedly uploading an anti-national video on social media on the Pulwama terror attack, police said on Sunday.

A case under sedition charge was lodged against Krishnendu Debbarma of Sonacharanpara village in Khowai district by police suo motu for allegedly uploading the video on Facebook on the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed, they said.

Superintendent of Police of Khowai, Krishnendu Chakraborty said, "After the video clip of Pramesh Debbarma went viral on Facebook, police went to his house and came to know that he was working in a hotel at Mysuru. A police team went to Mysuru and arrested him with the help of local police on Saturday. He will be brought here Sunday."

This is the second sedition case lodged in Tripura this month. Earlier the Police had charged three indigenous leaders with sedition in West Tripura district.

The three leaders - Jagadish Debbarma, general secretary of Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura (INPT), Aghore Debbarma, a leader of Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT-Tipraha) and Anthony Debbarma, a leader of Borok Peoples Human Rights Organization (BPHRO) - were charged with sedition for attending a rally where alleged anti national slogans were raised.
