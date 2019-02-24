English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tripura Man Arrested on Sedition Charge For Social Media Post on Pulwama Terror Attack
A case under sedition charge was lodged against Krishnendu Debbarma for allegedly uploading a video on Facebook on the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.
(Image for representation: Reuters)
Loading...
Agartala: A 23-year-old man hailing from Tripura's Khowai district has been arrested on sedition charge from Karnataka for allegedly uploading an anti-national video on social media on the Pulwama terror attack, police said on Sunday.
A case under sedition charge was lodged against Krishnendu Debbarma of Sonacharanpara village in Khowai district by police suo motu for allegedly uploading the video on Facebook on the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed, they said.
Superintendent of Police of Khowai, Krishnendu Chakraborty said, "After the video clip of Pramesh Debbarma went viral on Facebook, police went to his house and came to know that he was working in a hotel at Mysuru. A police team went to Mysuru and arrested him with the help of local police on Saturday. He will be brought here Sunday."
This is the second sedition case lodged in Tripura this month. Earlier the Police had charged three indigenous leaders with sedition in West Tripura district.
The three leaders - Jagadish Debbarma, general secretary of Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura (INPT), Aghore Debbarma, a leader of Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT-Tipraha) and Anthony Debbarma, a leader of Borok Peoples Human Rights Organization (BPHRO) - were charged with sedition for attending a rally where alleged anti national slogans were raised.
A case under sedition charge was lodged against Krishnendu Debbarma of Sonacharanpara village in Khowai district by police suo motu for allegedly uploading the video on Facebook on the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed, they said.
Superintendent of Police of Khowai, Krishnendu Chakraborty said, "After the video clip of Pramesh Debbarma went viral on Facebook, police went to his house and came to know that he was working in a hotel at Mysuru. A police team went to Mysuru and arrested him with the help of local police on Saturday. He will be brought here Sunday."
This is the second sedition case lodged in Tripura this month. Earlier the Police had charged three indigenous leaders with sedition in West Tripura district.
The three leaders - Jagadish Debbarma, general secretary of Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura (INPT), Aghore Debbarma, a leader of Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT-Tipraha) and Anthony Debbarma, a leader of Borok Peoples Human Rights Organization (BPHRO) - were charged with sedition for attending a rally where alleged anti national slogans were raised.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Intel Says Their 5G Modems For Phones Won't be Available Until 2020, Which Could Hurt The Apple iPhone 2019 Line-up
- Oscars 2019: Nominee 'Gift Bag' Includes Greek Beachfront Escape, Dinner in Mexico, Poop Emoji Plunger
- Regional And Indie Films Take On the Queer Narrative With Open Arms, Rapper Divine Speaks On The Success of Gully Boy
- Watch: South Korean Kids Singing 'Vaishnav Jan Toh' to Honour Modi in Seoul is Winning Hearts
- Careless Whiskers: Man Slow Dancing With Dog Among Human Couples is Melting Hearts
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results