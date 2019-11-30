Take the pledge to vote

Tripura Man Falls and Dies in Dam on Gomati River While Taking Selfie

The 28-year-old man was clicking selfies from a risky toehold and slipped and fell on the rocks from a height of 50 m and died on Friday.

PTI

Updated:November 30, 2019, 7:18 PM IST
Agartala: A man fell from the spillway of a dam on Gomati river in Tripura while trying to take selfies and died on the spot, police said on Saturday.

The 28-year-old man was clicking selfies from a risky toehold and slipped and fell on the rocks from a height of 50 m and died on Friday, Amarpur sub-divisional police officer Snehashish Deb said.

Locals rescued him and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the SDPO said.

The man hails from Agartala and had gone to visit the dam with his relative, whom he was visiting, he said. The 42 sq km lake created by the dam at Gomati district is a famous tourist spot of the state.

