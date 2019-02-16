LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Tripura Man 'Picks Up' Live Cartridges from Indo-Bangla Border Check Post, Shows Them Off to Trader

Abu Salem showed the cartridges of .303 bore rifle to a shopkeeper on Friday evening and said that he found them from the wash room of the check post, police said.

PTI

Updated:February 16, 2019, 5:36 PM IST
Image for representation only.
Sonamura (Tripura): Thirteen live cartridges were recovered from the possession of a man near the Srimantapur check post on the Indo-Bangla international border, police said on Saturday.

Shouvik Dey, Sub-divisional police officer of Sonamura in Sipahijala district, said one Abu Salem showed the cartridges of .303 bore rifle to a shopkeeper on Friday evening and said that he found them from the wash room of the check post.

"On receipt of the information, people as well as BSF personnel gathered in the area. The BSF personnel took him to Srimantapur Border outpost and after preliminary interrogation handed him over to the police. We would produce him before a local court today asking for five days police remand for interrogation. We have not received any clue so far," Dey told reporters.

Police is investigating the case.

Srimantapur is about 50 kms from Agartala and borders Comilla district of Bangladesh.



