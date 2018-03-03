English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tripura Minister Khagendra Jamatia, Left Candidate for Krishnapur, Dies
Jamatia was CPI(M) candidate from the Krishnapur constituency in the February 18 assembly election. He was 64 and is survived by his wife and two sons.
Agartala: Khagendra Jamataia, Tripura Fisheries and Cooperation minister and a CPI-M contestant in the recent state assembly poll died at a hospital in New Delhi on Friday, Deputy Speaker Pabitra Kar said.
Jamatia was CPI(M) candidate from the Krishnapur constituency in the February 18 assembly election. He was 64 and is survived by his wife and two sons.
Election office sources said counting would be held for the constituency on Saturday along with the others in the state as scheduled.
Jamatia was admitted to Gobinda Ballav Panth Hospital here after he became ill on February 19, a day after the assembly election was held in the state, party spokesperson, Gautam Das said.
He was shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on February 25 where he was diagnosed with blood cancer, Das said.
The poll results will be announced on Saturday.
Jamatia joined the CPI(M) in 1983, was a party MLA for six consecutive terms since 1988 and a minister for two terms, the deputy speaker said.
His body would be brought to Tripura from New Delhi for the last rites, he added.
