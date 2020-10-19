Tripura-Mizoram Border Tension Eases after Revocation of Prohibitory Order

The fortnight-long tension along the Tripura-Mizoram borders eased after the Mizoram authority following the objection of Tripura government revoked the prohibitory order imposed along the inter-state borders, officials of both the state said on Monday.

Late on Sunday evening Western Mizoram's Mamit district administration revoked the prohibitory order under section 144 Cr Pc that was clamped in Phuldungsei, Zampui and Zomuantlang villages on Friday in view of the commotion caused after proposed construction of a temple in the Tripura territory by an indigenous organisation.

Tripura Home Department's Additional Secretary Anindya Kumar Bhattacharjee in his October 17 strongly-worded letter to Mizoram Home Department's Deputy Secretary David H. Lalthangliana said that the Mamit District Magistrate erroneously included some Tripura territory too when he promulgated the prohibitory orders in the Mizoram bordering areas.

North Tripura district Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty said that though the Mizoram authority revoked the prohibitory order, troopers of the Tripura State Rifles and police would remain at Phuldungsei village for some more times."The deployment of security forces was done in view of the controversy over the rebuilding of a temple. However, there is no untoward incident yet or any kind of tension in our side," Chakraborty told IANS on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Mizo Convention, an organisation of Lusai (Mizo), on Monday has also called-off their two-day shutdown in Phuldungsei and nearby areas on October 19 and 20.

Mizo convention President Ziramthiama Pacchu told the media that in view of the prevailing situation they would not go for the strike on Monday and Tuesday. Phuldungsei has populations of both the Hindu Reangs (locally called 'Bru') and Lusai (Mizo), who are Christian.

Tripura authorities last week ordered to stop reconstruction of a temple at the disputed Phuldungsei village along the inter-state border with Mizoram.

Northern Tripura's Kanchanpur Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Chandni Chandran in a letter to the Vice-President of Bru Songrongma Mtho Babujoy Reang directed to stop reconstruction of the temple.

The letter said: "A path of discussion and reconciliation involving all the stakeholders is necessary on the issue and you are instructed to not undertake any such activities without the prior permission of the authority taking into account the sensitive nature of the issue involving different communities and strategic locations of Phuldungsei."

"There is an apprehension of a break of law and order, communal clashes as there is an ensuing boundary disputes between Tripura and Mizoram in the area and Phuldungsei village council has objected to the plan," the October 16 letter said.

Bru Songrongma Mtho Vice-President Babujoy Reang said that the makeshift temple exists since 1943 at the Phuldungsei village and the Lusai (Mizo), who are Christians, demolished it and set up a Christian cross in 2013 and were continuously preventing the temple priest Mangaljoy Reang, 68, from doing worshiping.

"I have communicated the matter to the leaders of VHP (Vishva Hindu Parishad) and RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) and they would take up the matter with the Tripura government and appropriate authority.

"We had intended to do some rituals on October 19 and 20. But following the order of the administrations we have cancelled these," he told IANS over phone.

Tripura and Mizoram share 109-km inter-state mountainous borders.