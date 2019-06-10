English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tripura MLA Marries Woman Who Lodged Rape Complaint Against Him
The woman had filed a case against the MLA on May 20 at Agartala Women's Police Station accusing him of raping and deceiving by not marrying her.
Tripura MLA Dhananjoy. (Image: Twitter)
Agartala: MLA Dhananjoy Tripura of Tripura's ruling party IPFT has married a woman who had accused him of raping and deceiving her.
"Yes, I have married the woman at Chaturdas Devata temple in Agartala," Tripura told reporters here Monday. The Indigenous People's Front of Tripura MLA's counsel Amit Debbarma said the legislator married the woman at Chaturdas Devta Temple on Sunday.
Debbarma said the marriage was held and both parties have come to a compromise and no further complaint would be lodged against each other. The bride is now happily residing at Gandacherra, in Dhalai district.
Valid documents would be submitted to the concerned authority on Tuesday morning for securing the marriage certificate.
The woman had filed a case against the MLA on May 20 at Agartala Women's Police Station accusing him of raping and deceiving by not marrying her.
In her complaint, the woman had claimed that she was "socially engaged" to the IPFT MLA from Rimavalley constituency.
She had claimed that the legislator maintained an intimate relationship with her, but later refused to tie the nuptial knot. The MLA was booked for raping the woman. The Tripura High Court had on June 1 rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the MLA.
