English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tripura MP Donates Rs 1,00,000 From First Salary for Assam Flood Relief
Pratima Bhowmik, BJP state General Secretary, donated Rs 1,00,000 from her first salary as Lok Sabha MP from Tripura West towards Assam flood relief.
File photo of Tripura West MP Pratima Bhowmik. (Image: Twitter/@RoniDeb9)
Loading...
Agartala: Pratima Bhowmik, the Lok Sabha MP from Tripura West parliamentary constituency, donated Rs 1,00,000 from her first month's salary for Assam flood relief, a BJP leader said here on Wednesday.
Bhowmik, 50, is also the General Secretary of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Tripura.
"Pratima Didi donated Rs 100,000 from her first month's salary for Assam flood relief. She handed over the amount to an Assam government official in New Delhi on Tuesday," BJP leader Victor Shome told IANS.
At least 67 people have died and 33,55,837 have been affected in the deluge that has inundated over 2,000 villages in 17 districts of Assam.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
How Chandrayaan 2 Will Land On Moon's South Pole
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi Chief Minister, Passes Away At 81
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Monday 22 July , 2019 Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Monday 22 July , 2019 Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
Monday 22 July , 2019 How Chandrayaan 2 Will Land On Moon's South Pole
Saturday 20 July , 2019 Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi Chief Minister, Passes Away At 81
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Karan Johar Announces Hindi Remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Dear Comrade Even Before Its Release
- Surprised Shubman Gill & Ajinkya Rahane are Missing from ODI Squad: Sourav Ganguly
- Is Disney's 'The Lion King' Copied From a Japanese Anime 'Kimba, The White Lion'?
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt to Compete with Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Saif Ali Khan on August 15
- Treasure Memories of Being in World Cup Squad: Mayank Agarwal
Photogallery
Loading...