Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Tripura MP Donates Rs 1,00,000 From First Salary for Assam Flood Relief

Pratima Bhowmik, BJP state General Secretary, donated Rs 1,00,000 from her first salary as Lok Sabha MP from Tripura West towards Assam flood relief.

IANS

Updated:July 24, 2019, 2:58 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Tripura MP Donates Rs 1,00,000 From First Salary for Assam Flood Relief
File photo of Tripura West MP Pratima Bhowmik. (Image: Twitter/@RoniDeb9)
Loading...

Agartala: Pratima Bhowmik, the Lok Sabha MP from Tripura West parliamentary constituency, donated Rs 1,00,000 from her first month's salary for Assam flood relief, a BJP leader said here on Wednesday.

Bhowmik, 50, is also the General Secretary of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Tripura.

"Pratima Didi donated Rs 100,000 from her first month's salary for Assam flood relief. She handed over the amount to an Assam government official in New Delhi on Tuesday," BJP leader Victor Shome told IANS.

At least 67 people have died and 33,55,837 have been affected in the deluge that has inundated over 2,000 villages in 17 districts of Assam.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram