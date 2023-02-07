Live now
Last Updated: February 07, 2023, 08:40 IST
Agartala (incl. Jogendranagar, India
Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: After Union home minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party’s two other star campaigners, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, are likely to be in Tripura today (February 7).
The BJP is holding back-to-back rallies in north-eastern state, where it ended the Left regime of 25 years in the 2018 elections. Shah’s Monday visit was his second trip to campaign in Tripura in a month. While the BJP is trying hard to retain Tripura and expand its footprints in Nagaland and Meghalaya, the Congress and the Left are scrambling to Read More
After performing puja at Tripureshwari temple, Mamata Banerjee entered a shop on the side of the national highway — Haradhan Ghosh’s Radha Govinda Sweet Shop. The West CM made tea at the shop and also spoke to local residents, who came running when they saw Banerjee stopping by. READ FULL STORY IN BENGALI.
মাতাবাড়ি থেকে ফেরার পথে, চায়ের দোকানে স্থানীয় মানুষদের সঙ্গে সময় কাটালেন সভানেত্রী @MamataOfficial এবং সর্বভারতীয় সাধারণ সম্পাদক @abhishekaitc।
সাধারণ মানুষের সঙ্গে একাত্ম হয়ে যাওয়ার বৈশিষ্ট্যই দিদিকে করে তুলেছে অনন্য।#MamataBanerjeeInTripura #AbhishekBanerjeeInTripura pic.twitter.com/zfapJH49mx
— AITC Tripura (@AITC4Tripura) February 6, 2023
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that her party would continue to stand by the people of the state, despite the attacks mounted on its leaders.
“I have come here to say that the TMC stood by you (common people) when there was no one else amid the torture inflicted by the BJP. Our people were also attacked and vehicles vandalised. Even senior leaders such as Kakali Ghosh Dastidar, Dola Sen and Sushmita Dev were not spared,” she told reporters at the airport. The TMC boss asserted that Tripura was her “second home”.
ত্রিপুরার দলীয় কার্যালয়ে দলের সর্বভারতীয় সাধারণ সম্পাদক @abhishekaitc-কে সাদর আমন্ত্রণ জানালেন সান্তনু সাহা, পান্না দেব-সহ একাধিক নেতাকর্মীরা।
সকলের ঐকান্তিক প্রচেষ্টায় আমরা ত্রিপুরায় বদল আনতে অঙ্গীকারবদ্ধ।
আজকের সেই বিশেষ মুহূর্তের একঝলক 👇 pic.twitter.com/cc5NijPio4
— AITC Tripura (@AITC4Tripura) February 6, 2023
Claiming that Tipra Motha has a “secret understanding” with the CPI(M) and the Congress, Shah urged the people to repose faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development of indigenous people in the next five years. Shah said that two BJP chief ministers in the last five years have ensured security of Tripura, which was earlier witnessing cross-border infiltration and militancy.
জনজোয়ারে কেন্দ্রীয় গৃহ ও সমবায়মন্ত্রী শ্রী অমিত শাহ জির ত্রিপুরা সফরের কিছু ঝলক দেখুন। #Vote4BJP#VijaySankalpJansabha pic.twitter.com/QKvyqjw1tg
— BJP Tripura (@BJP4Tripura) February 6, 2023
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday alleged that Tipra Motha has a “secret understanding” with the Congress and the CPI(M), and that the newly formed regional party is “trying to bring back Communist rule in the state by misleading indigenous people”.
HM Shri @AmitShah's road show in Banamalipur Sadar, Tripura. https://t.co/bBKoOuzqyF
— BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) February 6, 2023
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Tripura on Monday for two election rallies, and a roadshow to boost the BJP’s campaign in the poll-bound state. Security arrangements were tightened in the northeastern state in view of the Union minister’s visit, a senior police officer had said. TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also arrived in the state on Monday. She will attend a roadshow and address a public meeting on Tuesday.
Apart from the three-cornered contest (BJP, Left, Congress) in Tripura assembly election, there is the newly formed Tipra Motha led by royal scion Pradyot Manikya Debbarma that’s making waves.
According to a report in India Today, the Tipra Motha has released its election manifesto and promised to fight for ‘Greater Tipraland’, a separate state for the state’s indigenous people. The Tipra Motha’s other promises include a police force for the tribal council, 20,000 new jobs and a one-time package for militants who surrender.
The report stated that 45-year-old Pradyot Manikya Debbarma was born in Delhi and lives in Agartala, Tripura’s capital. He also worked as an editor. He is known as ‘Bubagra’ or ‘Maharaja’ among the locals and is one of the active voices for the rights of the indigenous Tripuri people in the state.
As a youth, Pradyot Manikya was an active Congress politician. His father, Kirit Bikram Debbarma, was a three-time MP and his mother, Bibhu Kumari, a two-time Congress MLA who had served as the revenue minister of Tripura.
Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee and party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee are on a two-day visit to Tripura. After reaching Agartala Monday evening, Banerjee said she was not an outsider in Tripura and had worked for the state many years ago.
“I had worked with Santosh Mohan Dev (Santosh da) and Manoranjan Bhakta and know this state very well. I love the people of the hills and their culture and history attract me,” she said while speaking to the reporters.
“My leaders, including MP Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, MP Sushmita Dev and Rajib Banerjee were heckled in Tripura. I will give a detailed political speech tomorrow (February 7),” she further said.
Banerjee along with Abhishek visited the Tripureswari temple and offered puja on Monday. Hundreds of people stood on either side of the road to have a glance of the leader. The TMC chief will take part in a road show on Tuesday and then address a public meeting. On Monday, she also went to a tea stall and talked to local people.
All the constituencies of Tripura will vote in a single phase on February 16. Meghalaya and Nagaland will vote on February 27. Votes will be counted in all the three states on March 2. The tenures of the three assemblies, with 60 seats each, end on March 12, 15 and 22, respectively.
