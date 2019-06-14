Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Tripura Public Service Commission Releases Grade II TCS, TPSC Admit Card 2019 at tpsconline.in

The TPSC Civil Service 2019 Exam is scheduled to be conducted on 16 June (Sunday) and the test duration is 180 minutes.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 14, 2019, 4:45 PM IST
Tripura Public Service Commission Releases Grade II TCS, TPSC Admit Card 2019 at tpsconline.in
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
TPSC Admit Card 2019 Released| The Tripura Public Service Commission has released the admit card for grade II Tripura Civil Service (TCS) and Tripura Police Service (TPSC) preliminary examination.

The TCS Admit Card 2019 and TPSC Admit Card 2019 were uploaded on the commission’s official website tpsconline.in. All registered candidate can take a printout of their TCS Admit Card 2019, TPSC Admit Card 2019 by providing valid user number, password. It is mandatory that the all exam takers carry their admit card at the exam center and without the same, entry to exam hall is prohibited. The TPSC Civil Service 2019 Exam is scheduled to be conducted on 16 June (Sunday) and the test duration is 180 minutes. The question paper will contain 200 multiple choice questions and each question carries 2 marks.

Steps to download TCS, TPSC Admit Card 2019

Step 1- Visit the website of Tripura Public Service Commission: tpsconline.in

Step 2- On the homepage, there is ‘e-Admit Card’ link, click on it

Step 3- Select the ‘Admission Certificate for TCS Admit Card 2019 and TPSC Admit Card 2019’ link

Step 4- On new window, enter the required exam credentials

Step 5- The TCS Admit Card 2019, TPSC Admit Card 2019 can be viewed, downloaded

Call at 0381-2325811, 08415803404, 08794982012 or you can also drop an email at secretary.tpsc@gmail.com to get any further information regarding TCS Admit Card 2019, TPSC Admit Card 2019. The selection for Tripura Civil Service and Tripura Police Service department will be made through three stages of examination- (i) Preliminary which is objective in nature (ii) Main (conventional/descriptive) (iii) Personality Test.

