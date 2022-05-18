Two-wheeler Owners in Tripura Allowed Only Rs 200 Worth of Fuel a Day as Connectivity with Assam Hit

Tripura and Mizoram have started rationing petroleum products as extreme weather conditions wreak havoc in lower Assam, cutting railway connectivity with Tripura and other North-eastern states.

Landslides triggered by heavy rains caused massive damage to the National Highway, bringing vehicular movement to a standstill. However, authorities are making all efforts to bring essentials, especially edible commodities like rice and wheat, using national highways via Assam.

In view of this mobility crisis, the food and civil supplies department of Tripura has promulgated restrictions on purchase of fuel. According to a recent government order, now two-wheeler owners can only get fuel worth Rs 200 in a day, while for three-wheeler owners, it has been capped at Rs 300. Owners of four-wheelers can buy fuel for up to Rs 1,000 per day.

“The stocks at the depot are limited. The IOC (Indian Oil Corporation Ltd) has rationed the supply so that the stock lasts till the crisis is over. I need two tankers, whereas I am getting one a day, and now this shall also come on alternate days. People need to cooperate,” Samar Bhattacherjee, a filling station owner, was quoted by CNBC-TV18 as saying.

Food and civil supplies department additional secretary Tapan Kumar Das had PTI on Tuesday that Tripura has “no shortage” of essential items and fuel but if the suspension of train services continues for a long time, it will impact the normal supply to the state.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has already suspended train services to Tripura, south Assam, Manipur, and Mizoram in the wake of significant landslides between Maibong and Bandarkhal in Assam till May 25, an official said.

The official said that all the seven long-distance passenger trains had been suspended because of the disaster-like situation in Assam’s Maibong area.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.