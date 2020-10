Tripura Reports 181 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Tally Rises To

28,859 Agartala, Oct 14: At least 181 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Wednesday, pushing the tally to 28,859, a health department official said. The death toll rose to 315 with one more person succumbing to the virus, he said.

West Tripura district, comprising state capital Agartala, has accounted for 170 COVID-19 deaths so far. Tripura now has 3,503 active cases, while 25,018 people have recovered. Twenty-three patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

As many as 4,21,578 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the northeastern state thus far, he added.

