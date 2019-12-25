Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » India
1-min read

Tripura Royal Scion Launches 'Apolitical' Outfit to Protect Rights of Tribal Communities Amid Anti-CAA Outcry

Pradyot Kishore Manikya contended that the organization would launch a "peaceful movement" on January 8 against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA).

PTI

Updated:December 25, 2019, 3:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Tripura Royal Scion Launches 'Apolitical' Outfit to Protect Rights of Tribal Communities Amid Anti-CAA Outcry
Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman.

Agartala: Amid public outcry over the citizenship law, former state Congress chief and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman has announced the formation of a new 'apolitical organization' — The Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) — aimed at "protecting the rights of tribal communities" in Tripura.

He contended that the organization would launch a "peaceful movement" on January 8 against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA).

A new page created on Facebook by TIPRA on Tuesday welcomed people to join the organization.

"Our aim is to uphold the rights and identity of our people. Bubagra (king) Pradyot Manikya is the chairman of this organisation and everyone is welcome to join it. This is a social organisation and not a political party," it said.

Talking to reporters, Debbarman said that he had invited the leaders of tribal bodies to take part in the anti-CAA agitation.

"We think the indigenous people of the state would be badly affected if amended Citizenship Act was implemented. As part of our protest against the law, we have decided to form committees to hold protest at block and booth levels, beginning January 8," he added.

Meanwhile, Pijush Kanti Biswas, the acting president of Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), on Wednesday asserted that his party would launch a protest against BJP's "anti-people policies" during the first week of the New Year.

"If CAA and NRC are implemented, it would divide people and spoil the social fabric of the country," he told newsmen at Congress Bhavan here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram