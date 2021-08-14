Tripura: Tea Garden Worker Killed, Buried in Forest by Villagers for Practising 'Witchcraft'

A tea garden worker was killed by a mob in Kailashar area along Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura on suspicion of practicing with craft on the people. The man in his 40s, has been identified as Bulu Orang, and used to work at Monu Valley tea estate in the area.

After killing him, the villagers also buried his body in a forest nearby Samrurpar. Upon receiving the complaint about the incident, the police along with the Magistrate reached the spot with a dog squad and dug out Bulu’s body. The body had marks of injuries.

“The villagers informed about the incident and the place where the body was buried on Friday. The body was dug out and sent for investigation. We shall share more information once the reports are out," said Chandan Saha, SDPO Kailashar.

According to villagers, Bulu also used to “treat" people as Kabiraj (an alternative medicine practitioner). One day, two persons approached Bulu for treatment. But of these, one died the very next day. Relatives of the deceased blamed Bulu for “practicing witch craft".

“He killed him. We went to him to question him on the death, but he fled into the nearby forest. The villagers caught him and attacked him there. The whole village was there. Why he ran away after seeing villagers," asked one of the tea garden workers, who was in the mob that killed Bulu.

The police is looking for the main accused who instigated the mob to attack Bulu. However, the villagers have reportedly have confessed to the crime but not revealed the name of the main accused.

“My bother-in-law went out in the morning to the garden. He complained of burning sensation in his abdomen after he had a concoction given to him by Bulu as a part of the medication for his stomach ache. The next morning he died. We called Bulu to question him. He admitted that he treated my bother-in-law. He then fled. We chased him and got him down. All of us," said the relative of the deceased.

Meanwhile, Sabitri Orang, the wife of Bulu, said, “They all came and had an altercation. I too followed them. They tied me and hit me before attacking Bulu. They took him to the jungle and later I came to know they killed and buried him. I want justice. My husband practiced traditional medicine and was innocent."

(With inputs from Panna Ghosh from Dharmanagar, Tripura)

