Tripura Trinamool Camp Abuzz With Rumours of BJP’s Jiten Sarkar Joining Party

Over the past few days, senior leaders of the Tripura unit of the Trinamool Congress have been claiming that many leaders belonging to the CPM, Congress and BJP are willing to desert their parties and join them. The rumours have started growing louder after West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee claimed on Wednesday that ex-speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, Jiten Sarkar was in talks with her.

In Jiten’s own words, he shares a great relationship with Hashim Abdul Halim, the ex-speaker of the West Bengal Assembly, “I have spent a long time with him (Halim). I have traveled abroad with him. And I got the taste of Bengal politics from him,” he said. Sarkar, who used to be a member of the CPM, is currently with the BJP. While he is fully aware of the TMC’s sights on the northeastern state, he says that the hateful behaviour between Trinamool and BJP members is unacceptable.

Referring to incidents where BJP leaders were attacked, Sarkar said, “Those who indulge in such activities should stop immediately. “I protested such behaviour even when I was with the CPM. Now, the BJP has started the same hooliganism that the CPM was known for. This will do more harm than good,” he added.

Sarkar has been associated with Tripura politics for over 60 years. After leaving the CPM in 2008, the veteran Left leader joined the Congress in 2010. In 2016, he went back to his old party, but not for long. In June 2016, he formally became a member of the BJP.

Right now, the TMC’s main goal is to defeat the Biplab Deb-led government in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections. And that is the main reason why it is now keen on poaching leaders from other parties. Leaders like Subal Bhowmik have already joined the Trinamool.

