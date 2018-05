Tripura University Results 2018 B.Tech, B.E. and Diploma (Engineering) Declared, Check Now

Tripura University Results 2017 for B.Tech, B.E. and Diploma (Engineering) have been declared by the varsity on its official website - tripurauniv.in. Tripura University has declared the results of 1, 3and 5semester for B.Tech and Diploma (Engineering) and 3, 5and 7semester results for B.E. Candidates who had appeared for these examinations can follow the instructions below and download their result now:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.tripurauniv.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Results’ tabStep 3 – Click on the relevant url result according to your Course and SemesterStep 4 – Click on Search ResultStep 5 – Enter your Roll Number and click on FindStep 6 – Download your result and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - http://www.tripurauniv.in/index.php/result The results are also available on third party results websites like indiaresults.com, results91.com, vidyavision and manabadi.Meanwhile, the examination for 2, 4and 6semesters of Diploma in Engineering and B.Tech; and for 2, 4, 6and 8semesters of BE, are scheduled to begin on 21May 2018. The syllabus and exam schedule for each semester and course is available on the official website.