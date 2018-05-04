GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Tripura University Results 2018 B.Tech, B.E. and Diploma (Engineering) Declared, Check Now

The results are also available on third party results websites like indiaresults.com, results91.com, vidyavision and manabadi.

Contributor Content

Updated:May 4, 2018, 12:49 PM IST
Tripura University Results 2018 B.Tech, B.E. and Diploma (Engineering) Declared, Check Now
Image for representation.
Tripura University Results 2017 for B.Tech, B.E. and Diploma (Engineering) have been declared by the varsity on its official website - tripurauniv.in. Tripura University has declared the results of 1st, 3rd and 5th semester for B.Tech and Diploma (Engineering) and 3rd, 5th and 7th semester results for B.E. Candidates who had appeared for these examinations can follow the instructions below and download their result now:

How to check Tripura University B.Tech, B.E. and Diploma (Engineering) Results 2018?

Step  1 – Visit the official website - http://www.tripurauniv.in

Step 2 – Click on ‘Results’ tab

Step 3 – Click on the relevant url result according to your Course and Semester

Step 4 – Click on Search Result

Step 5 – Enter your Roll Number and click on Find

Step 6 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://www.tripurauniv.in/index.php/result

Meanwhile, the examination for 2nd, 4th and 6th semesters of Diploma in Engineering and B.Tech; and for 2nd, 4th, 6th and 8th semesters of BE, are scheduled to begin on 21st May 2018. The syllabus and exam schedule for each semester and course is available on the official website.

 

| Edited by: Puja Menon
