Tripura Woman Thrashed by Locals for 'Illicit Relationship'

Agartala: In an alleged case of moral policing, a tribal woman was thrashed by locals at Devbari village in Tripura's Gomati district, about 80 km from here, for maintaining an illicit relationship with a neighbour, police said.

According to a complaint filed by the woman, villagers, in a "well-planned move", entered her house and thrashed her, following which she was admitted to a hospital with "serious" injuries.

"A group of local women allegedly assaulted her after finding her in a compromising situation with a neighbour on Saturday in Birganj police station area. The victim is currently undergoing treatment in Gomati district hospital," Officer-in-Charge Subrata Barman said.

A case has been registered and investigation has been initiated, he added. Barnali Goswami, the chairperson of Tripura Women's Commission, however, said she was not aware of the incident,

but would find out what had happened.

