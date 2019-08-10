Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Tripura’s Banned Insurgency Group NLFT (SD) Signs Agreement with Centre to Abjure Violence, Join Mainstream

The surrendered cadres will be given benefits as per the Surrender-cum-Rehabilitation Scheme, 2018, of the Ministry of Home Affairs. The central government has also agreed on the proposals of economic development of tribal areas of Tripura.

News18.com

Updated:August 10, 2019, 6:28 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Tripura’s Banned Insurgency Group NLFT (SD) Signs Agreement with Centre to Abjure Violence, Join Mainstream
File photo of the National Liberation Front of Tripura.
Loading...

Kolkata: In a significant development, the National Liberation Front of Twipra (SD) on Saturday agreed to join the mainstream and signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the central government, Tripura government and the NLFT (SD) led by Sabir Kumar Debbarma.

The NLFT(SD) has agreed to abjure the path of violence, join the mainstream and abide by the Constitution of India, it said.

Writing on Twitter, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb welcomed the decision taken by the insurgent group.

The MoU was signed by Ministry of Home Affairs Joint Secretary (North East) Satyendra Garg, Additional Chief Secretary (Home, Tripura) Kumar Alok, and Sabir Kumar Debbarma and Kajal Debbarma of the NLFT (SD).

After signing the MoU, the NLFT representatives also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.​

The surrendered cadres will be given benefits as per the Surrender-cum-Rehabilitation Scheme, 2018, of the Ministry of Home Affairs. The central government has also agreed on the proposals of economic development of tribal areas of Tripura.

The NLFT has been banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act since 1997 and has been involved in violence, operating from their camps across the international border. They are responsible for violent activities, including 317 insurgency-related incidents in which 28 security forces and 62 civilians lost their lives during 2005-2015.

In 2015, peace talks with NLFT were initiated and the group has not been involved in any violent activity since 2016. The key objective of the insurgent group was to liberate Tripura from he Centre and not to give any political and rights or power to Bengalis.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram