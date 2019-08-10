Tripura’s Banned Insurgency Group NLFT (SD) Signs Agreement with Centre to Abjure Violence, Join Mainstream

Kolkata: In a significant development, the National Liberation Front of Twipra (SD) on Saturday agreed to join the mainstream and signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the central government, Tripura government and the NLFT (SD) led by Sabir Kumar Debbarma.

The NLFT(SD) has agreed to abjure the path of violence, join the mainstream and abide by the Constitution of India, it said.

Writing on Twitter, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb welcomed the decision taken by the insurgent group.

NLFT has decided to join the mainstream and abide by the constitution of India. 88 cadres has decided to surrender with weapons. Our State Gov't will help them in housing, recruitment & education etc. — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) August 10, 2019

The MoU was signed by Ministry of Home Affairs Joint Secretary (North East) Satyendra Garg, Additional Chief Secretary (Home, Tripura) Kumar Alok, and Sabir Kumar Debbarma and Kajal Debbarma of the NLFT (SD).

After signing the MoU, the NLFT representatives also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.​

The surrendered cadres will be given benefits as per the Surrender-cum-Rehabilitation Scheme, 2018, of the Ministry of Home Affairs. The central government has also agreed on the proposals of economic development of tribal areas of Tripura.

The NLFT has been banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act since 1997 and has been involved in violence, operating from their camps across the international border. They are responsible for violent activities, including 317 insurgency-related incidents in which 28 security forces and 62 civilians lost their lives during 2005-2015.

In 2015, peace talks with NLFT were initiated and the group has not been involved in any violent activity since 2016. The key objective of the insurgent group was to liberate Tripura from he Centre and not to give any political and rights or power to Bengalis.

