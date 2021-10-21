'Triumph of Indian Science': PM Modi Lauds Health Workers, 'Collective Spirit' on 100-Crore Jabs Milestone

As India reaches 100 crore vaccination milestone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated the country and called it as the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. He also lauded the efforts of health workers and congratulated them for their contribution to the milestone.

PM Modi visited the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Thursday and interacted with hospital officials and was accompanied by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The prime minister has frequently lauded health workers for spearheading the vaccination drive.

India had started inoculating its population against Covid-19 on January 16 with the Prime Minister flagging-off the first phase of the pan-India roll out across states. The country had extended the vaccination to health care and frontline workers during the first phase. Later elderly and people with comorbidities were subsequently added.

India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat. #VaccineCentury — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2021

PM Modi took the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin at AIIMS on March 1. He took the second dose of vaccine on April 8.

He had been appealing people to take Covid vaccine through his public meetings, speeches and monthly address ‘Mann ki Baat’. He has always invoked ‘dawaayi bhi kadayee bhi’ mantra to tackle the pandemic and curb its spread.

“It’s an appeal to all to take the vaccine…Do remember the mantra to fight corona- dawaayi bhi kadaayi bhi. It is not that I have to just say; we have to live too, speak too, tell too and keep making people committed to ‘dawayi bhi kadayee bhi’ too," he said in the 75th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

PM Modi has also lauded the contribution of health care workers for their contribution in fighting the pandemic. He had thanked health care workers on September 17, which happens to be his birthday, as the country had vaccinated 2.5 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine on a single day.

India had sped up the inoculation drive since August when the country set a new record by vaccinating more than 88.13 lakh doses on a single day on August 17.

Reports said that the number of vaccination is twice the number of vaccines administered in the United States, five times that of Japan, nine times that of Germany and 10 times the number of vaccine doses administered in France, the government said in a presentation hailing the ‘vaccine century’.

Among the states, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest vaccine doses, followed by Maharashtra and Gujarat.

