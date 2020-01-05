Trivandrum Archbishop, Writer Onakoor Express Concerns over CAA During Meet with Kiren Rijiju

Thiruvananthapuram: The Archbishop of Latin Catholic Diocese, Trivandrum, said on Sunday it seemed that minorities, especially Muslims were being targeted and marginalised in the country.

Archbishop Dr Soosapakiam told this to Union Minister Kiren Rijiju here when the latter met him as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s outreach nationwide campaign to dispel “misinformation” on the amended Citizenship Act that has triggered a wave of protests across the country.

Rijiju also met writer George Onakoor and businessman EM Najeeb, who is also a member of a Muslim body, here on Sunday.

Raising concerns about the contentious Act, Soosapakiam told Rijiju, “An impression is given out that you are sidelining one community. What we feel, the minorities feel, is that Muslims are being targeted, sidelined and marginalised.”

Najeeb said, “It (nationwide anti-CAA agitation) has triggered to this level due to the things that have been taking place over the past few months. These include the Kashmir (abrogation of provisions of Article 370) and the Supreme Court order on the Babri Masjid demolition case. The (previous) Manmohan Singh government did not mention any particular community. The BJP government has now singled out one community.”

After submitting a representation from the Muslim association to Rijiju, Najeeb said, “My appeal is to kindly convey our concerns to our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), Home Minister (Amit Shah), and other BJP leaders to have an inclusive policy. Include Muslims in the Act and, if they don't qualify on other parameters, then don't give them citizenship.”

Writer Onakoor said, “We cannot differentiate refugees on the basis of religion. Whether they deserve it (citizenship) or not that should be the most importance issue. I understand the government has some difficulties in solving this problem. They will have to find out ways and means to solve this.”

He later said the discussion with the Union minister was fruitful and the later patiently took note of his concerns.

On his part, Rijiju told the eminent personalities that the government is committed to uphold the principles of the Constitution.

He said some people are peddling wrong information and trying to mislead people. “Some are propagating that Muslims are going to be thrown out of the country because of this Act and that is not true.”

He also told them that the resolution passed by the Kerala Assembly asking the Centre to repeal the CAA is a political gimmick. “They are aware the issue of citizenship is the domain of Parliament and comes under the Central list.”

