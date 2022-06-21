Trivandrum: Kidney Patient Dies After Organ Transplant Surgery, Two Doctors Suspended for Alleged Delay in Procedure  

Two doctors of Trivandrum Medical College have been suspended for alleged delay in organ transplant surgery of a patient who died after the procedure.

The head of the departments of urology and nephrology have been suspended after a preliminary report from additional chief secretary found that the there was lapse in coordination.

Kerala health minister Veena George said that there will be a detailed enquiry into the matter.

After getting information that a kidney is available at Ernakulam’s Rajagiri hospital, one doctor each from nephrology and urology department of Trivandrum Medical College went to Rajagiri.

With the help of home department, facilities were arranged for travel. Police arranged a green corridor and the ambulance carrying the kidney started from Ernakulam at 2.30 pm and reached Trivandrum Medical College at 5.30 pm.

By 4 pm, the organ receiver given dialysis. The procedure took four hours. After that, the patient taken to the operation theatre by 8.30 pm and underwent an eight-hour surgery.

The patient, however, died after the surgery.

The state health minister said that there will be enquiry into the allegation that someone other than the hospital staff took the box that transported the organ into the hospital while the doctors got out from the ambulance at Trivandrum Medical College.

The cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem report.

