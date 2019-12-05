Take the pledge to vote

Trivandrum Press Club Secy Arrested for Assaulting Journalist and Her Male Friend, 'Moral Policing'

According to the woman journalist's complaint, when Radhakrishnan along with a group of men forcefully entered her house while her friend was visiting and accused her of having an extra-marital affair.

Neethu Reghukumar | CNN-News18

Updated:December 5, 2019, 9:46 PM IST
Trivandrum Press Club Secy Arrested for Assaulting Journalist and Her Male Friend, 'Moral Policing'
Protest by women journalist at the club (L); Press Club secretary taken into custody (R) (Image: News18)

Thiruvananthapuram: Trivandrum Press Club Secretary M Radhakrishan was arrested on Thursday for moral policing and assaulting a woman journalist and her male friend.

The action came only after a group of women journalists started protesting outside the club demanding his suspension. The management committee of the press club, which met earlier on Thursday, did not suspend Radhakrishan and instead formed a committee to look into the allegations.

The protesting journalists alleged that the accused had also sent out an email to all the members of the press club defaming the complainant.

According to the woman journalist's complaint, the incident took place on Saturday around 10 pm, when Radhakrishnan and a group of men forcefully entered her house while her friend was visiting. Accusing her of having an extramarital affair with her friend, who is also a colleague, the men tried to assault the male friend and verbally abused the two.

She has further alleged that Radhakrishnan, who questioned the presence of the male friend in her house late in the evening, also shoved her in front of her two young children. Following this, the complainant called her husband who immediately reached the house.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Pettah police station on Monday under IPC Sections 451 (house tresspass), 341 (punishment for wrongul restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty of women) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object).

The Kerala Women's Commission also registered a suo motu case against Radhakrishnan and a few others.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
