Trouble for CM Kamal Nath as Home Ministry Clears Proposal for Reopening 1984 Anti-Sikh Riot Cases
Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa told reporters that a Special Investigation Team was investigating allegations against Kamal Nath.
File photo of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath.
New Delhi: The Home Ministry on Monday cleared a proposal to reopen 1984 anti-Sikh riot cases against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.
According to a report in The Tribune, Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa told reporters that a Special Investigation Team was investigating allegations against Nath.
"The FIR 601/84 has been reopened and that names Kamal Nath," Sirsa was quoted as saying. The report further said that the SDGMC president added Congress party-led by Sonia Gandhi should dismiss Nath from chief ministership. "If the Congress does not sack him, it will show their anti-Sikh face," he said.
The SIT has opened six more such cases through a notification, the report stated.
