Trouble Mounts for Maha Minister Nawab's Malik's Son-in-law Sameer Khan as NCB Intensifies Drug Probe

Trouble seems to be brewing up for Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan, who was on Wednesday arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs case. According to sources in the NCB, Khan allegedly is part of a larger syndicate that is involved in the supply of drugs.

Khan has been sent to the NCB custody till January 18. Sources in the probe team also state that his mobile phone has been seized and sent for forensic investigation.

"There are 23 WhatsApp chats, which are under our scanner. There could be more chats that have now been deleted," said a source on condition of anonymity.

According to the remand copy accessed by CNN-News18, a portion of it states that Sameer Khan provided financial help to the market and promoted marijuana-infused CBD oil to alleged drug peddlar Karan Sajjnani. Both Sajjnani and Khan had several chats on social media about selling the contraband and financing the illicit business, the remand copy states. Sajjnani too is under NCB custody.

Furthermore, raids were conducted based on Khan's testimony at Bandra, Versova, Khar, Andheri and Powai areas of Mumbai and one person has been detained.