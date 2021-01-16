TRP Scam: Former Barc CEO Partho Dasgupta Admitted To JJ Hospital After Drop in Blood Pressure Level

Former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta who was lodged at Taloja prison in the TRP manipulation racket, has been shifted to the JJ Hospital after his blood level pressure dropped significantly.

Doctors at the JJ Hospital confirmed the same and said he is under observation. His blood sugar levels have also been affected.

Shedding light on the former CEO's health condition, Mumbai Police said, "He is not in ICU, not critical. He is stable." Police claimed Dasgupta hadn't taken his diabetes medicine to get bail on medical grounds. "When his sugar spiked last evening, went over 500, he was advised by the jail medical staff to be moved to the hospital."

The crime branch of Mumbai Police in December 2020 arrested the former CEO of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) from Pune district in the fake TRP scam, an official said. Partho Dasgupta, the accused, was the fifteenth person to be arrested in the case related to the alleged rigging of Television Rating Points (TRP) by some TV channels.

He was arrested by Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) from the jurisdiction of Rajgad Police Station in Pune district. Earlier, the CIU had arrested former chief operating officer (COO) of BARC Ramil Ramgarhia in the case, among others.