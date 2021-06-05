TRS Launches Public Blitzkrieg Against Sacked Telangana Minister, Rubbishes Charges

In a swift move after the expulsion of former health minister Etala Rajender for ‘anti-party activities’, the TRS leadership launched a public blitzkrieg against him.

Rajender on Friday said he is resigning from the party’s membership and will give up the MLA post also in future. Rajender was recently shunted out of the cabinet following complaints that firms owned by his family members grabbed assigned lands.

Telangana FM Harish Rao in a release hit out at Rajender saying he was resorting to a blame game to ‘save face’.

Taking a swipe at the former minister, Rao rubbished Rajender’s charge that he had faced obstacles and was insulted by the party high command during his tenure. “It is not correct to use my name by putting a gun on my shoulder," Rao said.

“For the TRS, I am a committed soldier and a disciplined activist and will work for the ruling party."

Rajender was one of the few senior leaders associated with the TRS party ever since its inception two decades ago. As a parting shot, he alleged that no minister in KCR’s cabinet can take independent decisions as everything is controlled by the chief minister.

Rajender had also said several leaders are ready to leave the ruling party and sail along with him.

Recently, Rajender visited Delhi and met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national President JP Nadda and other top leaders of the party along with the BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay.

Etela Rajender is said to be clearing his way to join the BJP soon and is waiting for clarity from the BJP top leadership.

