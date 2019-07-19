TRS Leader Beats Up Traffic Cop With Footwear After He Records Road Safety Violation on Camera
Syed Mohmooda Begum was booked for beating up Traffic Constable Mohd Mujaffer, who was also thrashed by her family members.
Picture for representation.
Hyderabad: A local TRS woman leader was arrested for allegedly smacking a constable with her footwear for recording a traffic violation by her family members, police said Friday.
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Moula Ali women joint action committee president and ward member Syed Mohmooda Begum was booked for beating up Traffic Constable Mohd Mujaffer, along with her husband and three members of her family on Thursday, according to a release.
The constable noticed three people riding a motorcycle and he recorded the traffic violation on a department-issued camera, it said.
The release said on seeing the constable record the violation, one of the riders of the two-wheeler abused Mujaffer and left. After 15 minutes, they arrived with their family members — Begum and her husband — and slapped Mujaffer, the release said.
The woman hit the constable with her footwear for recording the incident while the four others thrashed him, it said. She told the constable that she was the Moula Ali area division ward member and forcibly took away the department-issued camera, the release said, adding that they left after threatening him of dire consequences.
Based on a complaint by the constable, police registered case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), and apprehended the accused.
Also Watch
-
Priyanka Gandhi Stopped On Way To Meet Families Of Firing Victims In UP's Sonbhadra
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Assam Floods: Massive Blow To Wildlife In Kaziranga As Flood Ravages The National Park
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt Shares BTS Video of Her Moving into Her Own Home in New YouTube Vlog
- Sony WH-XB900N Review: Headphones to Buy if Your Wad of Cash Totals to Rs 16,990
- Meet ‘Khoj,’ the Most Expensive Member of CISF’s Dog Squad for Protecting Delhi Metro
- MH370 Disappearance: Mysterious 90 Kg Load Added to Cargo List After Takeoff
- Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries | Episode 3- Discover Tamannaah’s Love For Bling And Everything In Between