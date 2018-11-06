English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TRS Leader Narayana Reddy Stoned to Death, Police Rule Out Political Motive
According to reports, the leader was involved in a running feud with a rival gang in the village.
A Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader Narayana Reddy was stoned to death in Sultanpur village of Pargi in Vikarabad.
The police have ruled out any political involvement in the killing.
However, supporters of the deceased TRS leader attacked a few Congress workers alleging their involvement.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
