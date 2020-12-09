News18 Logo

TRS MLA Mahipal Reddy Booked for Abusing, Threatening Scribe in Telangana's Sangareddy District
1-MIN READ

Patancheru MLA G Mahipal Reddy was booked under various IPC sections including 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, they said.

A case has been registered against a ruling TRS MLA for allegedly threatening and abusing a journalist in neighbouring Sangareddy district, police said on Wednesday. Patancheru MLA G Mahipal Reddy was booked under various IPC sections including 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, they said.

The journalist of a local newspaper filed a complaint accusing the MLA of abusing and threatening him over phone on Tuesday over a news report filed by him which alleged the legislator's followers were involved in grabbing land in Ameenpur area. Based on the complaint, a case was registered and it is under investigation, a senior police official said.


