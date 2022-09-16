TRS MLC Kavitha Writes to EAM Jaishankar on Jaipur King's 'Servant' Description at Uzbekistan Observatory

TRS MLC K Kavitha on Friday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar requesting him to take up with the Uzbekistan government the issue of the description of Indian ruler Raja Savai Jai Singh at Samarkand observatory museum.

Kavitha, in her letter pointed out that the descriptive board outside the Ulugh Beg Observatory (Samarkand Observatory Museum), which happens to be a site of national importance for Uzbekistan refers to the Raja as “the servant of the palace” of Babur, the founder of the Mughal Empire in India.

“I am writing to you to bring to your notice the description of one of our very respected Indian ruler Savai Jai Singh of Jaipur who has been portrayed in an inferior light at the Samarkand observatory in Uzbekistan,” she wrote. “I request you to take up the issue with Government of Uzbekistan,” she said.

“Addressing our venerated historical figure as “servant” is against India’s dignity. I urge the Prime Minister & the Minister of Foreign Affairs to take it up with their counterparts in #Uzbekistan,” Kavitha said in a tweet.

My letter to the Foreign Minister @DrSJaishankar Ji on taking up the issue of the description of Raja Savai Jai Singh (of Jaipur) at Samarkand observatory museum, Uzbekistan. We demand all our historical figures to be addressed with due respect in the outside world. pic.twitter.com/owNt1BSB1r — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) September 16, 2022

Given the rich and historical relationships with the Central Asian country, it would be appropriate to request that government to revise the description about Raja Savai Jai Singh in a manner that is befitting of the dignity of an Indian historical icon, she said.

