English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
TRS MP's Son Held for Sexually Harassing 12 College Girls in Hyderabad
Sanjay was arrested when he appeared before Nizamabad Assistant Commissioner of Police M Sudarshan on Sunday after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the high court recently.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Hyderabad: Ruling TRS MP D Srinivas' son Sanjay was arrested on charges of sexually harassing 12 students of a college run by him in Nizamabad, police said on Monday.
Sanjay was arrested when he appeared before Nizamabad Assistant Commissioner of Police M Sudarshan on Sunday after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the high court recently.
He presented himself for interrogation in response to a notice and after questioning he was arrested, the police said.
He was produced before a local court which remanded him to judicial custody till August 24, they said.
"Sanjay has been accused by 12 girls of sexual harassment and indecent behaviour on the college premises and other places," Sudarshan told PTI.
Earlier this month, 12 BSc students of the college complained to state Home Minister Nayini Narsimha Reddy that Sanjay had harassed them and misbehaved with them.
A case was registered against him under relevant sections of the
IPC following the complaint, the police said.
Sanjay subsequently went absconding even as he had applied for the anticipatory bail which was later dismissed by the high court.
Also Watch
Sanjay was arrested when he appeared before Nizamabad Assistant Commissioner of Police M Sudarshan on Sunday after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the high court recently.
He presented himself for interrogation in response to a notice and after questioning he was arrested, the police said.
He was produced before a local court which remanded him to judicial custody till August 24, they said.
"Sanjay has been accused by 12 girls of sexual harassment and indecent behaviour on the college premises and other places," Sudarshan told PTI.
Earlier this month, 12 BSc students of the college complained to state Home Minister Nayini Narsimha Reddy that Sanjay had harassed them and misbehaved with them.
A case was registered against him under relevant sections of the
IPC following the complaint, the police said.
Sanjay subsequently went absconding even as he had applied for the anticipatory bail which was later dismissed by the high court.
Also Watch
-
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away
-
Sunday 12 August , 2018
Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
-
Saturday 11 August , 2018
Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away
Sunday 12 August , 2018 Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
Saturday 11 August , 2018 Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Men Against Boys For Now — Hussain Criticises India's Meek Surrender Against England
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 For Rs 7,990 on Airtel: Here Are The Details
- How Actors are Getting Their Fans to Contribute to the Kerala CM's Flood Relief Fund
- Not Janhvi Kapoor, Sister Khushi Steals the Show at Dhadak Success Bash; See Pics
- NASA Blasts Off Historic Parker Solar Probe for Closest Encounter With the Sun Yet
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...