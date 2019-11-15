TRS MPs to Bring up Telangana RTC Strike During Winter Session of Parliament Starting Monday

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Friday instructed his party MPs to get ready to face the challenges in Parliament on the ongoing strike of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC).

As the indefinite strike entered its 42nd day on Friday, Rao said, “The TSRTC strike will be the main issue related to our state in the Parliament's winter session (scheduled to begin on November 18 and continue till December 13). Telangana MPs of the BJP and the Congress will try to make it an issue on the national level. We have to stick to the chief minister’s version and observe what he has told us.”

This was decided at a TRS parliamentary party meeting chaired by Rao here. The meeting has always been chaired by TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, but KT Rama Rao presided over it for the first time on Friday, said party sources.

Rao, the minister of municipal administration, said TRS MPs should push the Congress and the BJP into self-defence by pointing out the situation of the RTC when the opposition parties were in power.

Apart from the RTC, Rao said the MPs have been asked to concentrate on pending projects of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, and the assurances given by the Union government. He also directed the MPs to follow up on establishing an IIM, besides a steel factory at Bayyaram near Khammam (as per assurances made in the AP Reorganisation Act).

Rao urged the MPs to follow up on the state government's pending requests with the Centre, including according national status to Kaleswaram irrigation project and providing funds to the Mission Bhagiradha (a scheme to supply safe drinking water to every household), said sources.

During the session, the party will firm up its stance on the basis of issues, and the interests of Telangana would ultimately decide on them, they said.

Observing that the state government had written to the Centre many times on various issues, including transfer of defence lands in Hyderabad for taking up road projects, giving NIMZ (National Investment Manufacturing Zone) status to the pharma city in the state capital, Rao asked the MPs to focus on issues which are immediately important.

The MPs should start working on securing projects, funds, proposed rail coach factory for the state as the process of preparing the next Union Budget has begun, he said. The party has established offices in all the districts in the state and it would initiate the process to set up an office for the party in Delhi as well, he added.

The MPs should actively focus on the matter, he suggested.

Rao said the state government has written many letters to the central government requesting allotment of defence land for the development of roads, but is yet to receive a response.

