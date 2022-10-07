CHANGE LANGUAGE
Truck Carrying Devotees Overturns Near Pune City, 13 Injured

Last Updated: October 07, 2022, 07:42 IST

Pune, India

The accident occurred after the truck brakes failed and the driver lost control.

Devotees from Aurangabad district were heading towards Alandi in a truck after offering prayers at a temple in Jejuri near Pune city when the accident took place

Thirteen devotees on way to the temple town of Alandi in Pune district were injured after the truck they were travelling in overturned near here on Thursday evening, said police.

According to the police, around two dozen devotees from Aurangabad district in central Maharashtra were heading towards Alandi in a truck after offering prayers at a temple in Jejuri near Pune city when the accident took place in Shindwane ghat.

“While negotiating a slope in Shindwane ghat, the vehicle’s brakes failed. The driver tried to halt the truck, but it skidded in loose soil and overturned, injuring 13 devotees,” said an officer of the Loni Kalbhor police station.

He said the pilgrims received minor injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are being treated.

first published:October 07, 2022, 07:42 IST
last updated:October 07, 2022, 07:42 IST