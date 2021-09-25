Truck Carrying Illegally Mined Sand Kills Cop in Maharashtra; One Detained

A 32-year-old police constable was killed on Saturday when a mini truck carrying illegally mined sand in Solapur district of Maharashtra he was trying to stop knocked him down, police said. The incident occurred around 9.30 AM at Mangalwedha village, 380 km from Mumbai when the constable, Ganesh Sonalkar, tried to stop the mini truck which was carrying the sand excavated illegally from the Bhima river, a police official said. He said the driver of the mini-truck didn't stop and dashed Sonalkar, crushing him to death. The truck driver Ajit Mane (20) fled after the incident, police said, adding that cleaner Ranjeet Sudke (19) who was accompanying the driver was detained. An FIR was registered against the accused and the investigation is underway, the official added.

