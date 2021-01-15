News18 Logo

india

Truck Carrying Over 300 LPG Cylinders Catches Fire in Kerala, Tragedy Averted
1-MIN READ

Truck Carrying Over 300 LPG Cylinders Catches Fire in Kerala, Tragedy Averted

Representational Image (Reuters)

There were no casualties as fire and rescue teams rushed to the spot from nearby stations within minutes and doused the blaze, police said.

A truck carrying over 300 LPG cylinders caught fire near here on Friday but it was extinguished within minutes averting a major tragedy, police said. The driver's cabin was gutted.

There were no casualties as fire and rescue teams rushed to the spot from nearby stations within minutes and doused the blaze, they said. The cylinders will be cooled to avert any potential explosion.

Police said the truck carrying 342 LPG cylinders coming from Mangaluru, was going to Kozhikode. The driver stopped the vehicle when he felt the cabin was heating up, noticed the fire, and tried to douse it but failed.He jumped out after fire started engulfing the engine side, they said.

Police evacuated people from nearby houses, shops and other buildings besides stopping traffic through the busy route.


