Truck Driver Arrested For Slapping Chennai Traffic Cop

A 57-year-old truck driver from Mumbai was arrested, on Tuesday, by Chennai Police for slapping a traffic constable who stopped him from entering the city. According to police, the driver, Mustaq Ahamed, was driving a container truck in Chennai on Monday after unloading the consignment from Mumbai, The Hindu reported. At 12:55 pm, traffic police constable Chandrasekar stopped him near Porur and asked him to take a detour as heavy vehicles were not allowed in the city during daytime.

According to the newspaper, Mustaq reportedly parked his container truck on the road, thereby disrupting the traffic. He allegedly started arguing with the traffic constable and even threatened him with a knife. The 57-year-old suddenly slapped the traffic cop for stopping him.

The video of the incident has also gone viral on social media showing the unruly behaviour of the truck driver against the traffic constable.

The police personnel present at the site managed to overpower him and handed him over to the cops of SRMC police station. Police registered a case against the driver after receiving a written complaint from Chandrasekar.

Mustaq was booked under sections 294b (uttering vulgar words in public place), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 506(2) (Criminal Intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

This is not the first case of an ordinary citizen slapping a traffic cop in Chennai. In 2017, a college student had slapped a policeman who was manning the traffic at Pari Nagar-Karikalan Nagar junction in the city. The policeman stopped the youth for allegedly violating traffic rules. The youngster first abused the cop and then slapped him in full public view.

According to One India News, the cop stopped the biker for riding the bike without helmet and triple riding offences, but the youths did not stop and sped away only to fall over a pothole nearby. Furious over the incident, one of the pillion riders walked up to the constable and slapped him.

