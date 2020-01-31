Take the pledge to vote

Truck Driver Ferrying JeM Militants is Cousin of Pulwama Suicide Bomber, Says J&K Police

Three JeM militants were killed on Friday in a fierce gunbattle with police at a toll plaza on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

PTI

January 31, 2020
Truck Driver Ferrying JeM Militants is Cousin of Pulwama Suicide Bomber, Says J&K Police
File photo of J&K DGP Dilbag Singh

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Friday said the truck driver ferrying Jaish-e-Mohammed militants to Kashmir is the cousin of Pulwama suicide bomber Adil Dar who killed 40 CRPF personnel last year.

Three JeM militants were killed on Friday in a fierce gunbattle with police at a toll plaza on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, officials said. The militants were travelling in a truck towards the Kashmir Valley.

"The truck driver (the main handler) was identified as Sameer Dar of Pulwama. His brother Manzoor Dar was killed in 2016. He is cousin of Adil Dar," Singh told PTI here.

Adil Dar, belonging to the JeM, had rammed an explosive-laden SUV into a bus carrying CRPF personnel in Lethpora area of Pulwama district on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway, killing 40 troops, in February last year.

The DGP said Sameer, along with the conductor and another over ground worker (OGW), was arrested and is being interrogated.

Singh said he picked up the terrorists around 2 am in the Dayala Chak area of Hiranagar sector of Kathua district after they crossed into this side from across the International Border (IB).

A group of three-four militants were intercepted at the Bann toll plaza, about 28 km from Jammu city, when they were trying to enter the Kashmir valley on the truck.

One of the terrorists was killed in the ensuing gunfight while the others managed to escape to the nearby forest area, Singh said. A policeman was injured in the incident.

He said the militants belonged to Pakistan-based JeM. Weapons, including a US-made sniper riffle, and large quantity of ammunition and explosives have been recovered, the DGP said.

Top commanders of the JeM carry the US-made riffles. One of the terrorists killed on Friday might be a top commander, Singh said.

"They were all Pakistan terrorists and they might have been tasked to carry out a fidayeen attack," he said.

"The module was carrying an extra bag and three additional weapons to arm another group already waiting for it," the DGP said, adding the group had come "fully prepared".

Asked whether the militants crossed over this side through a tunnel, he said security forces checked the area but could not find any.

"We will recheck that area as in past tunnels have been found in Hiranagar-Chillyari belt," he said.

