Truck Driver Shot Dead in UP for Allegedly Paying Rs 20 Less in 'Extortion Fee', Say Police
The security guards at Bhulsi sand mine-3 got into an argument with the truck driver after he paid Rs 30 instead of Rs 50, said a police officer.
Representative Image.
Banda: A truck driver was shot dead by security guards of a sand mine in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Thursday for allegedly paying Rs 30 as 'rangdaari' (extortion) to them instead of Rs 50, a police official said.
Sisolar Station house officer, Rakesh Kumar Pandey, said that the incident took place around 4 am.
The security guards at Bhulsi sand mine-3 got into an argument with the truck driver, Arun Kumar (22), after he paid Rs 30 instead of Rs 50 as 'rangdaari', he said. "There was an argument over Rs 20 and the angry security guards fired at Arun Kumar," the SHO said.
Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased's father, a case has been registered against four persons, including the mine owner, Pandey said. The body of the deceased has been sent for post mortem and investigation in the case is underway, he said.
Also Watch
-
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Over 250 Tourists Stranded In Sikkim's Zima Rescued
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Ground Report: Acute Encephalitis Syndrome Kills 129 children in Bihar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Feel For You Shikhar, Says Tendulkar: Backs Replacement Pant to Shine
- Ranveer Singh Gets Legal Notice from WWE Wrestler Brock Lesnar's Advocate Paul Heyman
- Marvel President Kevin Feige Says Keanu Reeves was Approached for Almost Every MCU Movie
- Kia Seltos Compact SUV Unveiled in India: As it Happened
- ICC World Cup 2019 | 'Game of the Tournament!' - Twitter Lauds Another New Zealand-South Africa Thriller
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s