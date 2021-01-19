News18 Logo

Truck Runs Over People Sleeping on Footpath in Surat, 15 Killed

Representative image.

After a collision between a truck and a sugarcane tractor, the truck driver lost balance and his vehicle climbed over the sleeping people on the sidewalk on the Kim Mandvi Highway.

Fifteen people sleeping on the sidewalk were killed after a truck ran over in Surat, Gujarat on Tuesday.

All the deceased are from Banswara in Rajasthan.


