Truck Runs Over People Sleeping on Footpath in Surat, 15 Killed
Representative image.
After a collision between a truck and a sugarcane tractor, the truck driver lost balance and his vehicle climbed over the sleeping people on the sidewalk on the Kim Mandvi Highway.
- Last Updated: January 19, 2021, 07:55 IST
Fifteen people sleeping on the sidewalk were killed after a truck ran over in Surat, Gujarat on Tuesday.
All the deceased are from Banswara in Rajasthan.