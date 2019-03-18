English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Truck Full of Explosives Seized by CID in West Bengal
The CID seized electric detonators, gelatin sticks and ammonium nitrate from the truck in huge quantities. The owner and driver of the truck, a Jharkhand resident, was produced in Court on Saturday.
Photo for representation)
Kolkata: The West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have seized an explosive-laden truck and arrested its owner from the Bankura district, a senior officer said on Sunday.
Acting on a tip-off, the CID and the police intercepted the truck coming from Telangana near Beliatore police station on Saturday.
The CID officer said, "65 cartons of electric detonators, 250 packets of gelatin sticks and 229 bags packed with 50 kg ammonium nitrate each was seized from the vehicle."
Nishant Kumar, 34, the owner and driver of the truck, was arrested for failing to produce valid documents, he said. Kumar, a resident of Jharkhand's Giridih district, was produced before the court later on Saturday.
