Truck Hits Multiple Vehicles on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, 4 Killed

Pune: Four people were killed and three others injured after a container truck hit multiple vehicles on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Tuesday morning, police said. The accident took place near Borghat in Khopoli area around 6.30 am after the truck driver lost control over the wheels, a police official said.

The truck first hit a car and then dashed against four other vehicles on the busy route, he said. Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot. Four occupants of a car died on the spot. Three passengers of another vehicle received injuries and they were rushed to a hospital at Kamothe in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, the official said.

The bodies were sent for postmortem, the police added.

