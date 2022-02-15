CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2022Auction#Movies#IndvsWI#AssemblyElections#Budget2022#LIC
Home » News » India » Truck Hits Multiple Vehicles on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, 4 Killed
1-MIN READ

Truck Hits Multiple Vehicles on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, 4 Killed

Rajol had called the girl to the Ashram. There, along with his companions, he strangled her to death, police said. (Image: Pixabay)

Rajol had called the girl to the Ashram. There, along with his companions, he strangled her to death, police said. (Image: Pixabay)

The accident took place near Borghat in Khopoli area around 6.30 am after the truck driver lost control over the wheels, a police official said.

Pune: Four people were killed and three others injured after a container truck hit multiple vehicles on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Tuesday morning, police said. The accident took place near Borghat in Khopoli area around 6.30 am after the truck driver lost control over the wheels, a police official said.

The truck first hit a car and then dashed against four other vehicles on the busy route, he said. Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot. Four occupants of a car died on the spot. Three passengers of another vehicle received injuries and they were rushed to a hospital at Kamothe in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, the official said.

The bodies were sent for postmortem, the police added.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:February 15, 2022, 13:19 IST