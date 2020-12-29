Truck Rams into Rail Gate, Disrupts Train Services on Kalyani-Sealdah Route

1-MIN READ
"Around 9.18 am, the truck smashed into Kalyani rail gate when it was being lowered to allow a train to cross. Due to the impact, the power connection of the down line snapped, affecting train services for two hours," Eastern Railway Spokesperson K D Das said.
Train services on the Kalyani- Sealdah section of Eastern Railway were partially disrupted during peak office hours on Tuesday morning, after a power line snapped when a truck rammed into a rail gate, an official said.
Normal operations on the route were restored at 11.03 am, the official said.
