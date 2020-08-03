Truck Skids Off Thane Bridge, Lands in Creek, Driver Rescued

A loaded trailer truck skidded off a bridge and landed in a creek below in Kasheli area of Thane city on Monday morning, police said.

The incident took place near Kharigaon toll plaza at 5:45 am and the truck was carrying items for export from Bhiwandi to JNPT Port, an official said.

Driver Ramesh Pandey was rescued by fire brigade personnel while efforts to get the trailer truck out of the creek were hampered due to high tide, said Santosh Kadam, chief of Regional Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation.