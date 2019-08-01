Truck was Moving at 80kmph, Came From Wrong Direction: CBI on Unnao Rape Survivor’s Car Crash

Lucknow: A day after the CBI booked MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and 10 others on murder charges in connection with a car accident involving a woman who had accused Sengar of rape, the probe agency revealed that the truck which crashed into her car was coming from the wrong side and was moving at a speed of 70 to 80 kmph.

The 12-member team probing the case in Rae Bareli on Thursday said that the Swift Dzire car, carrying the rape survivor, her lawyer and two female relatives, was being driven at over 100 kilometer per hour. Since both the vehicles were at a high speed, the impact of the crash was severe and the chassis of the truck was broken.

It also said that the 19-year-old’s car tried to evade the truck but failed, resulting in the accident.

"This could be intentional since that is how it crashed into the car or it could have skidded due to heavy rains. We are still investigating this," a CBI official said, confirming that the truck was found on the wrong side.

The investigative team has taken eyewitness accounts, spoke to the forensic teams that reached the site after the accident and interrogated two shopkeepers who were present at the accident site.

CBI sources said that the accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar would also be questioned in a day or two.

Meanwhile, the woman’s family members have claimed that they wrote as many as 36 letters to top government officials, politicians and police officers over the last one year, claiming threat to their lives and sought protection and help.

The 19-year-old’s maternal uncle claimed that letters were sent to police officials and senior bureaucrats and the family also approached the CBI. When nothing worked, they wrote to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on July 12.

Most of these letters got no response from the authorities, the family claimed.

Sengar and nine others, including son-in-law of a minister in Yogi Adityanath government, were booked for murder on Monday.

The case has been handed to the CBI for further probe. The case had come to light in 2018, when the survivor has tried to set herself afire outside chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence. The family of the girl had alleged that Sengar. A four-time MLA, had raped her at his residence in 2017.