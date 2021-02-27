Trucker Beaten to Death on Highway in Tripura's Dhalai, Suspects at Large

A trucker was allegedly beaten to death on the national highway at Lalcherri in Tripura’s Dhalai district, police said on Saturday. The truck was stopped by a gang, which is yet to be identified, on Friday evening and the trucker was thrashed badly, Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Ambassa, Asish Dasgupta, said.

The trucker, identified as Pradip Debnath of Teliamura in Khowai District, was found lying in a pool of blood when some Fire Services personnel spotted him, he said. They took him to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The gang also robbed him of Rs 4,000, police said. Serious injuries were found on Debnath’s head and ears, they said.

The incident happened on the highway that connects the state to Assam. ”The attackers still remain unidentified and the reason for the attack is yet to be known. A case has been registered and investigations are underway,” Dasgupta said.