Truckers Call Off Week-long Strike After Govt Agrees to Consider Demands
Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has agreed the demand of review of premium for third party insurance for heavy vehicles and the government has agreed to devise a mechanism for seamless movement of transport vehicles across toll plazas.
Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said the government was "sensitive" to the demands of truckers.
New Delhi: The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) on Friday called off their their nationwide strike on the eighth day of their protest after the government agreed to consider their demands.
Welcoming the decision, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said the government was "sensitive" to the demands.
"We have already agreed to some of their demands earlier. For the rest demands, we have set up a high level committee," Gadkari tweeted.
As per the joint statement issued, Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has agreed the demand of review of premium for third party insurance for heavy vehicles and the government has agreed to devise a mechanism for seamless movement of transport vehicles across toll plazas.
Also, the government will explore possibility of extending health benefits under ESIC to the drivers and co-workers of the commercial vehicles and notify National Permit Scheme for tourist vehicles.
The government also plans to extend coverage of Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana to the drivers and co-workers of the commercial vehicles.
The high level committee will look into issues such as E-way Bill implementation, GST related issues of the transport sector, rationalisation/ abolition of TDS rates, rationalisation of rates for presumptive tax on transport vehicles, seamless travel across the state borders and highways, Direct Port Delivery.
Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal and AIMTC President S.K. Mittal were among those present in the discussion.
Transportation services to and from ports, refineries and industrial units have been stopped from July 20.
The AIMTC had demanded that diesel be brought under the ambit of GST and tax structures like the e-way bill should be simplified.
