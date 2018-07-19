Truckers to go on Indefinite Strike From Tomorrow

Around 95 lakh vehicles are likely to go off roads during an indefinite nationwide strike called by transporters on Friday.The strike has been called by the All India Motor Transport Congress to press for their long-pending demands. The association demanded that the Centre reduce diesel prices through reduction in central and state taxes by bringing it under GST, make transparency and reduction in third party insurance premium and eliminate excess commission paid to agents through comprehensive policy.In order to make transportation hassle-free on highways, the association also demanded that the Union government implement a toll-free India.The lorry associations of Karnataka and Kerala are among those who have extended support to this nationwide truckers strike.